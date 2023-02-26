Brighton and Hove Albion are close to making a key appointment as they continue their rebuild

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to further add to their recruitment team with Wolves scout John Tweedy. It's a key area Brighton continue to develop and the plan is for Tweedy to work alongside recently appointed head of recruitment Sam Jewell.

Tweedy is currently head of north of England and Scotland recruitment at Wolves and has been at the club for three years after roles at Sunderland and Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His arrival could also go alongside talent spotter Danny Hoyle, who is reportedly joining from Championship outfit Norwich City.

Brighton and Hove Albion continue tp rebuild off the pitch

Hoyle and Tweedy - along with Jewell - could be the key players of Brighton's recruitment team as the south coast club continue to rebuild after Paul Winstanley and analyst Kyle Macauley left to join Graham Potter at Chelsea.