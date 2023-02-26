Brighton and Hove Albion are set to further add to their recruitment team with Wolves scout John Tweedy. It's a key area Brighton continue to develop and the plan is for Tweedy to work alongside recently appointed head of recruitment Sam Jewell.
Tweedy is currently head of north of England and Scotland recruitment at Wolves and has been at the club for three years after roles at Sunderland and Manchester United.
His arrival could also go alongside talent spotter Danny Hoyle, who is reportedly joining from Championship outfit Norwich City.
Hoyle and Tweedy - along with Jewell - could be the key players of Brighton's recruitment team as the south coast club continue to rebuild after Paul Winstanley and analyst Kyle Macauley left to join Graham Potter at Chelsea.
Meanwhile, Premier League leaders Arsenal are considering a summer move for Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, according to Spanish newspaper AS. Man United and Newcastle United are also tracking the 20-year-old who has six goals and two assists from 21 La Liga appearances this term. Veiga, A Spain under-21 international, could be available this summer for around £30m.