Brighton transfer news: Liverpool winger Rinsola Babajide joins Albion on loan

Brighton and Hove Albion

Rinsola Babajide will join Brighton and Hove Albion on a season-long loan from Championship club Liverpool

The 23-year-old Londoner was player of the season during her first season with Liverpool in 2019/20, and her form earned her a call-up into the England training squad last September.

Babajide started her career with Crystal Palace in 2014 and also played for Millwall Lionesses and Watford prior to heading to Merseyside.

Rinsola Babajide was Liverpool's player of the season in her first year at the club

She was also part of the England squad which finished third in the under-20 World Cup in 2018.

Head coach Hope Powell said, “Rinsola will be a great addition to our squad and we’re delighted she is coming to Brighton.

“She is very quick with an eye for goal, and I think she is a player with a lot to offer. She’s also very ambitious, she wants to play for England and play at the highest level and we hope we can help her achieve her potential.”

Rinsola’s arrival follows the signing of striker Danielle Carter from Reading, as Albion prepare for the new WSL season which kicks off on 5 September with a home game against West Ham United.

Hope added, “We achieved our highest WSL position and we’re in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, but we want to push on this season and get better.