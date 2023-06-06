Brighton transfer news: Medical is booked in as Albion's 'perfect £7m signing' agrees switch

Brighton signed Alexis Mac Allister for around £7m in 2019 and is now set to sign a five-year deal with Liverpool for around £50m

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is to undergo a medical with Liverpool. Sussex World understands the Seagulls have given permission for the 24-year-old World Cup winner to begin the process of finalising his transfer to Anfield.

Mac Allister’s father, Carlos, who acts as his representative, arrived at the weekend for talks regarding the Argentina international’s future.

Brighton allowing him to have a medical means Liverpool are edging closer to securing a player who emerged as their top transfer target after pulling out of the race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi is preparing for life without Alexis Mac Allister

Brighton fans will be sorry to see Mac Allister go but in many ways he is the perfect Brighton transfer. They found and developed one the best young players in the world, had three very good seasons and then sold for considerable profit. Liverpool have a classy midfielder for the next five years. Brighton signed him from Argentinos Juniors for around £7m in 2019 and Liverpool are reported to be paying around £50m for his services.

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi admitted last month he is already resigned to losing Mac Allister, who was key in securing their first European participation with a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League, just five points behind Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to rebuild a midfield which misfired this season and Mac Allister has been a long-term target, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain departing at the end of their contracts.

