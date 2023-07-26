Brighton transfer news: Newcastle and Tottenham linked player confirms '£15m' transfer to Albion

Brazilian defender Igor Julio will join Brighton after a £15m transfer from Fiorentina

Igor, 25, signed a four-year contract with the club until June 2027 and arrived for a fee believed to be in the region of £15m. It’s expected he will link up with his new teammates earlier next week, when they return from the Summer Series in the US.

Igor has been keen on a switch to the Premier League and had previously been linked with moves to Newcastle, Tottenham and Fulham.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said, “Igor is another important player who can help us in a crucial position within the team: where the play starts.”

The new arrival admitted the chance to work with De Zerbi was a huge factor in joining the Seagulls. “The chance to work under Roberto De Zerbi is also an opportunity Igor couldn’t turn down,” he said speaking to Albion’s official website.

“I can’t wait to train and play for Roberto. He’s a fantastic coach and I think I can evolve so much under him. I want to become one of the best defenders in the team.

“When he left Italy he already had a big name, but after what he has achieved here his acknowledgment in Italy is even bigger.”

The Brazilian joined Fiorentina two years ago from Italian third-tier outfit SPAL and has gone on to make 110 appearances for Fiorentina.

Last season he played 42 times and helped them to an eighth-place finish in Serie A. Igor also played a key role in helping Fiorentina reach the final of the Europa Conference League and came on as substitute when they lost 2-1 to West Ham United in the final; Fiorentina were also runners-up in the Italian Cup last season.