Brighton and Hove Albion will prepare their squad to compete in the Europa League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup for next season

Roberto De Zerbi guided Brighton to sixth place in the Premier League this season

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi admits the Seagulls will need to spend ahead of their European debut.

They have qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Brighton had already wrapped up sixth spot before Sunday’s final day 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa and De Zerbi knows they will need to expand their squad to cope with the demands of European competition.

“We are not ready to play three games in a row, three games per week. We are not used to playing three games in a row,” he said.

“We have to work in the transfer market, we have to build a stronger squad, with more players and then we have to improve.

“The result we achieved this year was incredible, Tony (Bloom), me and Paul Barber, we have the dream to improve this result.

“The season is finished which is bad news for me – it’s difficult without football. I will go to Italy and will work with Tony Bloom and the club to improve the squad.