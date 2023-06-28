Brighton and Hove Albion continue their preparations for the upcoming Premier League season and could break their transfer record for the second time this window

Brighton are ‘continuing talks’ with Ajax on a deal for £40m rated attacker Mohammed Kudus. According to the www.dailymail.co.uk, a number of clubs are interested in the Ghana international – with Brighton, Everton, Liverpool and Man United all said to be tracking the situation.

The 22-year-old netted 18 times in 43 appearance for the Amsterdam club last term and is contracted until June 2025. Brighton are aiming to strengthen their their squad as they prepare for Europa League football for the first time in their history.

The Seagulls lost their star midfielder Alexis Mac Allister earlier this window to Liverpool but have already brought in veteran James Milner on a free transfer after eight successful seasons at Liverpool and German international midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud also arrived on a free from Borussia Dortmund.

Brighton and Hove Albion are interested in Ghana's midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Albion's biggest outlay so far this summer was the club record £30m they paid Watford for Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro. Any move for Kudus would likely see them smash their transfer record for a second time this summer but his position is an area where Brighton are already well stacked.

The likes of Julio Enciso, Pedro, Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck, Deniz Undav, Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma, Facundo Buonanotte, Evan Ferguson and Simon Adingra will all be vying for minutes in the attacking areas and Brighton's transfer priorities will likely be in deeper positions – especially if Moises Caicedo exits for either Man United or Chelsea.

Kudus however seems destined to leave Ajax as last month his agent Jennifer Mendelewitsch said to De Telegraaf: "I think it is best for both Ajax and Mohammed that he makes a transfer now. Now is the right time. He has ignored a proposal to extend his contract until the summer of 2026.”

