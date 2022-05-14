Brighton transfer news: Winger signs new Albion contract, four set to depart and Graham Potter confirms summer plan for goalkeeper

Midfielder Todd Miller is targeting first team opportunities after he signed a new one-year contract with Brighton and Hove Albion until June 2023.

The 19-year-old former Colchester youngster has made 19 Premier League 2 appearances this campaign, scoring four goals and contributing four assists.

Miller rounded off an impressive campaign with Andrew Crofts’s side when he helped Albion win the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday.

He said, “I am delighted to sign for another year. I’ve had a really good season, I have played a lot of games and I want to build on that.

“I’ve played in a few different positions this season which I’ve enjoyed and I’ve learned more about the game.

“The under-23s environment under Andrew Crofts is similar to the first team, which is good preparation if we get the opportunity to make the step up. I get on really well with him on both a personal and professional level and I know he will help me kick on again next season.

“It was good to end the season on a high with the Sussex Senior Cup final win, it reflected the togetherness in the team.”

Quartet to depart

Four members of Hope Powell’s WSL squad will leave the club this summer.

Aileen Whelan, Fliss Gibbons, Dani Bowman and Emily Simpkins will depart when their contracts expire in June.

The quartet have been part of the squad since Albion won promotion to the Women’s Super League in 2018, and have made more than 200 appearances between them.

Head coach Hope Powell said, “It feels like the end of an era as we say farewell to these four players who have been such fantastic servants for the club.

“Aileen, Fliss, Emily and Dani have been with us since promotion to the WSL and their professionalism on and off the pitch has been exemplary.

“Not only have they been great pros for Brighton they are also wonderful human beings.”

Inessa Kaagman and Danique Kerkdijk will also leave Albion this summer, with the pair heading back to the Netherlands.

Rush keepers

Albion boss Graham Potter was impressed by keeper Carl Rushworth after his impressive loan spell at Walsall.

Rushworth made 46 appearances for Walsall and kept 13 clean sheets and he was named the club's Players' Player of the Season and the Supporters' Young Player of the Season.

Rushworth, 20, is contracted with Albion until June 2025 and looks set to go out on another loan for next season.

"Yeah, he's had a really good season, we are happy with that. It's important to go out on loan and play and have a positive experience. To get those [player of the season] awards says that and the fact that he has played and had the experience of what they [Walsall] went through is good for him," Potter said.