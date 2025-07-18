Brighton transfer round-up: Fabrizio Romano offers Evan Ferguson update and Man United target returns to pre-season action

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is closing in on his move to Serie A outfit Roma.

The Ireland international is near-certain to leave the Seagulls this summer with Brighton and Roma putting the final touches on discussions.

It's unclear at this stage if the move for the 20-year-old will be an initial loan, with an option to buy or a straight transfer.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: "Understand AS Roma are now getting closer to signing Evan Ferguson from Brighton.

"The agreement is moving to final stages with talks now ongoing to get the green light from Brighton ASAP.

"Ferguson wants AS Roma and the deal is now advancing fast."

Ferguson joined Brighton from Bohemian in 2022 for a small fee. He has made 80 appearances for Albion in total with17 goals and six assists.

Last season he struggled with form and fitness and spent the second half of the campaign on loan at West Ham, where he failed to score in eight outings.

Pervis Estupinan to AC Milan

Meanwhile the Seagulls continue talks with another Serie A club, AC Milan, on the potential sale of Ecuador international left back Pervis Estupinan.

Manchester United were also keen on the Brighton man who has a guide price of £30m.

Italian transfer expert Rudy Galetti posted: "Direct talks are underway between Brighton and AC Milan for Pervis Estupinan.

"The club values him at around €30m, while the [Milan] have gone slightly above €20m so far.

"The player, for his part, has given an initial green light to the possible move."

Earlier this summer, Brighton signed Belgium international left back Maxim De Cuyper from Club Brugge for around £17m.

Tommy Watson keen to impress after Sunderland switch

Brighton’s £10m summer arrival from Sunderland, Tommy Watson, is keen to make a good impression on head coach Fabian Hurzeler at the pre-season training camp in Spain.

Watson is yet to feature in pre-season but is enjoying life with the Seagulls in the Costa Del Sol.

“It’s a really good mix,” he said to the club website. “The more experienced guys have been great and of course Steely (Jason Steele) is from the north-east so that helps. But there are also lads my age and a bit older too.”

He added: “A couple of days after the [Sunderland play-off] final I went on holiday, did fitness work while I was out there and then I was with England under-19s at the Euros.

"I haven’t had much of a holiday but that’s fine, I wanted to make sure I was ready for pre-season with Brighton.”