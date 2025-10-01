All the lastest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer window maybe closed but the speculation in football never stops.

Brighton's main foucs in the previous summer window was to reduce the size of their squad, which they did quite successfully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of the players who wanted to leave were either loaned or sold and as a result Fabian Hurzeler's squad is far easier to manage.

Joao Pedro was sold to Chelsea for £60m, Simon Adingra to Sunderland for £22m, Pervis Estupinan to AC Milan for £16m, Julion Enciso to Strasbourg for around £14m while the likes of Matt O'Riley, Evan Ferguson (Roma), Igor (West Ham) and Facundo Buonanotte (Chelsea) were loaned.

Stefanos Tzimas, Charalampos Kostoulas, Tommy Watson, Maxim De Cuyper, Diego Coppola and Olivier Boscagli arrived but perhaps more importantly Albion kept the likes of Jan Paul van Hecke, Kaoru Mitoma and Carlos Baleba.

Manchester United and Carlos Baleba

Baleba has been an interesting one. Manchester United made a move for the Cameroon international towards the end of the window but Brighton refused to budge on their £100m-plus valuation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Devils backed away but the speculation clearly unsettled Albion's star midfielder.

The 20-year-old has so far struggled to replicate last season's fine form and his situation has been the focus on numerous Brighton press conferences.

Hurzeler: ‘I saw a better Baleba’

Hurzeler has spoken openly about Baleba's need to stay humble and work hard to find a way through his current rough patch.

"I am confident that we will get the best from him," said Hurzeler to TalkSport yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He needs time he's a young boy. His development in the last year was incredible. Maybe it went too fast and there were a lot of rumours about him because he played an incredible season.

“I also try to stay humble with the players because in young players it is normal that there are waves. The only way to get out is to keep working hard.

“Try to use every training session and get the most minutes on the pitch. I saw a better Carlos Baleba at Chelsea. I'm quite convinced he will be there soon."

Hurzeler to Man United?

Even Hurzeler has not been immune to speculation with the head coach also linked to Manchester United as they ponder the future of current manager Ruben Amorim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler, along with Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and ex-England boss Gareth Southgate have all been linked.

“Of course it is always an honour to be part of the rumours but I really respect the coach, Ruben Amorim, there," Hurzeler told TalkSport.

“I think it is not the right thing to talk about this.

“Overall, I can say it is a privilege to work with Brighton.

“I am very happy to be the coach here and we have a lot of work in front of us.”

Brighton are next in action this Sunday at Wolves.

For your next Albion read: Wolves v Brighton early injury news as blow leaves 4 out and 4 doubts