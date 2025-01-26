Brighton transfer state of play – £12m incoming deal hint, Evan Ferguson's 'hard time' amid West Ham chase as Celtic want Albion ace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signing a defender and working out what’s best for the unsettled Evan Ferguson will be Brighton’s priority in the final week of the January transfer window.

The Seagulls are determined to bolster their defensive ranks and earlier this window they missed out of Brazilian teenager Vitor Ries, who instead sealed a £30m move from Palmeiras to Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion swiftly moved on to plan B and continue to chase Derby County’s Eiran Cashin. Brighton saw a £12m bid for the 23-year-old rejected by the Rams but could return this week with an improved offer.

Eiran Cashin of Derby County is wanted by Brighton and Hove Albion

It’s easy to read too much into situations at this time of year but Cashin, who played in Derby’s 2-1 Championship loss to Cardiff yesterday, increased speculation as he stayed and clapped Derby fans long after his team-mates had left the pitch. Was it a goodbye?

Cashin is reportedly very keen on a move to Brighton but as yet the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement for the player Albion tried to sign in the summer window of the 2023/24 season.

It’s certainly one to keep a close eye on in the final days of the transfer window and the fact Cashin was not given the captain’s armband in Cardiff yesterday may also provide another clue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler has already highlighted concerns to his defence as Igor Julio is out for the season with a hamstring, while Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster have both struggled with injuries this season.

Dunk had a muscular issue this week but was patched up enough to play in Albion’s 1-0 loss against Everton at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

After the match Hurzeler was asked for an update on striker Ferguson. The Ireland international has missed the last six Premier League matches due to an ankle injury and has only made two top flights starts this term.

Ferguson, 21, is contracted with Brighton until June 2029 but West Ham, Celtic and Everton have all been linked with a loan or permanent move for the attacker this window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's injured,” bristled Hurzeler in the post Everton press conference. “I can't say anything about that at the moment. When I see him he's in good spirit, but, of course, injuries don't help your mood and your shape, so not only physically or mentally it's a hard time for him, but I'm sure he'll get through it.”

Earlier this week Hurzeler had said: “It's very important that we talk about these things internally, that we know the player's view. Of course, we see his potential, but it is also important that he gets enough game time to develop and to improve.

"Therefore, it's always a decision we make together. So, We want to hear his opinion, his thoughts. We want to hear also his needs, his wishes and then it is also the club's side. Then it is about making the right decision together. Honestly, I don't know yet."

West Ham and Everton are both in desperate need of a striker as injuries bite, while Celtic recently sold their Japan international Kyogo Furuhashi to Rennes.

January transfer window deadline day falls on Monday, February 3. The English and Scottish windows close at 11pm UK time.