Brighton have plenty of decisions still to make between now and the end of the transfer window.

Albion spent more than £200m in the previous window but remain in the market for a central defender.

The return to form and fitness of Adam Webster has boosted Albion's rearguard, while skipper Lewis Dunk also returned from his latest calf injury at Ipswich last Thursday and is in contention to start against Manchester United.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler is open to loan moves for Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso

But the season-ending injury to Igor Julio leaves boss Fabian Hurzeler short of options and it's something the club are keen to address.

It is though likely to be quiet on the arrivals front and the priority for Hurzeler could be to reduce the size of the squad, with some of the fringe players perhaps eyeing their next move.

Decisions need to be made on the likes of Tariq Lamptey and Jakub Moder, who are both out of contract this summer and this month will be the last chance the club have of receiving fees for them.

The immediate futures of attackers Evan Ferguson and Julio Encisio also has to be resolved in the coming days, with a number of clubs linked with the Brighton talents.

Here's the current state of play for Brighton's transfer window…

Vitor Ries: The Seagulls worked extremely hard to close this deal but were scuppered at the last minute by Manchester City. Brighton’s final bid for the 18-year-old Brazilian defender was thought to be around £25m but Palmeiras accepted an improved offer of around £30m from City.

Ries is tipped as the next great Brazilian defender and has been compared with the likes of former Chelsea man Thiago Silva. Brighton are still in the market for a centre back and will likely have a plan B up their sleeve for this window, or the summer.

Brighton currently have fit-again Dunk, Webster and Jan Paul van Hecke as their main centre backs, with emerging talent Ruairi McConville, who made his debut in the FA Cup win at Norwich last weekend, waiting in the wings. Brazilian defender Igor is out for the season with a hamstring injury sustained in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Evan Ferguson: The Ireland international striker has probably been linked with every Premier League club throughout this transfer window, along with Celtic, Rangers, Juventus and teams from the Bundesliga. Ferguson is currently struggling with another ankle injury but may still seek a loan move away this month in search of regular first team football.

"Former Ireland boss Brian Kerr believes West Ham is a good option for him. “You could see him at West Ham. He needs to go where there aren’t three or four [strikers]. There is Danny Ings – they haven’t been confident enough in Ings. I’m sure [Brighton] know that too,” said Kerr.

He’s so far made just two top flight starts for Fabian Hurzeler’s team. “We will negotiate what is important for him, what is important for his development, where he can improve the best and then we will make the decision together,” Hurzeler said on Ferguson’s future.

Julio Enciso: The Paraguay playmaker could also seek a loan move this month, with Ipswich Town the latest club credited with interest. Enciso has made two Premier League starts this term but performed well in the FA Cup victory at Norwich last week, scoring the third goal.

Hurzeler seemed open to a loan this month. “We are really happy to have him here, but we always have to negotiate what is the best individual development for the player.” Leicester City are also said to be tracking the situation.

Tariq Lamptey: Brighton have a big decision to make on the former Chelsea man as his contract ticks down. Lamptey is below the reliable right back Joel Veltman in the pecking order and has made four starts this term. He was particularly impressive as he scored during the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa but has not featured since.

Brighton will not want to lose him for the second half of the season but it’s also unclear at this stage if the club will offer him a new deal, or indeed if he wants to stay at Brighton. Wolves, Fulham and Sporting Lisbon have all been linked with the flying full back and any half-decent bid this month would really test Brighton’s resolve.

Jakub Moder: The Poland international has clocked up nine minutes of Premier League action this term from four substitute appearances. The 26-year-old, who is now fully recovered from a serious ACL injury, was reportedly offered a new three-and-a-half year deal but is said to be keen on a move to Feyenoord, who already have Brighton’s Ibrahim Osman on a season loan.

The Dutch club have reportedly offered around £1.2m for the player who joined the Seagulls for around £7m from Lech Poznan in 2020. Moder almost joined Leicester last summer and the Premier League strugglers are also said to be keen to rekindle that deal.

In summary: when fit, Brighton's squad is probably a touch too big and the priority will be outgoings rather than incomings for the remainder of this window - with Moder, Ferguson, Lamptey and Enciso the most likely candidates.

Brighton are yet to the see the best of their summer arrivals as injuries have prevented the likes of Yankuba Minteh, Brajan Gruda, Ferdi Kadioglu, Mats Wieffer and Matt Oriely from reaching top form. However don't rule-out a new defender and/or right back. Sussex World will bring you all the latest as it happens.