Brighton & Hove Albion’s concerning dip in form continued last weekend, as the side lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

While the odds were against the Seagulls getting any points from the game, the result to make it five losses on the bounce, and there's plenty of hard work ahead for the side as they look to secure a mid-table finish.

The result saw Brighton end the weekend in 13th place - a solid nine 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Speaking after the game, Seagulls boss Graham Potter gave an injury update on Adam Lallana, and revealed: “I think it was a slight tightness in his hamstring. I'm not 100 per cent sure, I have not spoke to him as yet. It is one of those things. We support Adam, he has been fantastic for us.

“He is a great person and a great player and we need to help him. It is a difficult situation for him.”

He added: “It’s difficult because no one wants to lose, and it’s certainly not a happy camp when you’re losing football matches.

“But we have to think, we’ve got 33 points, we want to try to finish the season as strongly as we can. We’re suffering at the moment but sometimes that’s the Premier League.”

Next up, Brighton take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Amex Stadium tomorrow evening.

