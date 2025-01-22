Brighton transfer twist with deal 'rejected' for £12m ace as Ipswich Town push for breakthrough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton and Hove Albion continue their search for defensive reinforcements.

The Seagulls missed out on young Brazilian talent Vitor Ries as the former Palmeiras ace completed his £30m switch to Manchester City instead.

Brighton usually have a contingency plan and they swiftly turned their attentions to Derby County defender Eiran Cashin. Albion, according to BBC Derby, made a £12m bid for the 22-year-old Ireland youth international, which was 'categorically' rejected.

Eiran Cashin of Derby County is wanted by Brighton

Cashin was born in the Nottinghamshire but qualifies to play for Ireland through his grandparents. He impressed last season in League One and made the third tier’s Team of the Season and has also enjoyed a fine first half of the campaign in the Championship, despite Derby's lowly league position.

Cashin has made 20 starts this term and has also captained the team this season. He has already made 143 appearances for the Rams in total and is tipped as a Republic of Ireland international for the future.

Brighton are keen to bolster their defence as Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster have both struggled with injuries this term, while Igor Julio has been ruled out for the season with a hamstring injury.

Jan Paul van Hecke is the other senior recognised centre back, with talented young Northern Ireland international Ruairi McConville also pushing, having made his first team debut in the FA Cup win at Norwich earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Brighton are looking to complete a loan deal for their Paraguay international Julio Enciso, who looks set to join Ipswich Town.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Julio Enciso to Ipswich Town, here we go! Agreement with Brighton on straight loan until June. #ITFC to cover salary until June, medical tomorrow as he’s travelling tonight. Enciso accepted the proposal after bids from 3 more clubs, as @chrisperezz7 reported.”

Enciso has impressed in patches this term but has struggled for first team minutes in Fabian Hurzeler's team. He has already made a decent impression on Ipswich Town fans as he scored Albion's third in the 4-0 FA Cup win at Norwich.

The deal is thought to be a straight loan until the end of the season, with no option to buy for the Tractor Boys. Enciso remains highly thought of at Brighton and is contracted until June 2026.

The Seagulls are ninth in the Premier League following their 3-1 win at Manchester United at Old Trafford and are next in action this Saturday, 3pm, as they welcome Everton to the Amex Stadium.