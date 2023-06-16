Brighton and Hove Albion have had a busy start to their summer transfer window as they prepare for Europa League football next season

The Seagulls have completed five deals so far with Alexis Mac Allister's move to Liverpool the most notable. The Argentine World Cup winner made the switch to Anfield on a five-year contract for a reported initial fee of £35m, which could rise to around £50m with add-ons.

Elsewhere, midfielder Taylor Richards made his loan to QPR permanent. Richards, 22, had his injury issues last term in the Championship but showed glimpses of his potential and the Hoops were pleased to announce a three-year contract for the former Manchester City talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Haydon Roberts is the third Albion man to exit so far this window. Roberts, a left sided defender, impressed during a season loan in League One at Derby. The Rams were keen to sign the 21-year-old former England youth international but Roberts opted for Championship outfit Bristol City on a free transfer. "It's a big moment in my career to come to a club like Bristol City, to kick on and progress both individually and with the club," said Brighton born Roberts. “I want to be a winner and win with Bristol City, and to help the club get to the heights they want to."

Brighton broke their transfer record to sign Joao Pedro from Watford for £30m

On the incoming front, Albion smashed their transfer record as they paid £30m to Watford for Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro. The 21-year-old joined on a five year-deal and has previous experience of the Premier League with the Hornets and was one of their star performers in the Championship last term.

The second signing so far is the free transfer arrival of James Milner from Liverpool. The 37-year-old agreed a one-year deal with a year’s option when his Liverpool contract expires on June 30. Milner enjoyed eight successful years with the Reds, where he won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

“I was fortunate to have a few offers on the table, but Brighton really excited me,” Milner said. “You look at the journey the club has been on in both the short term and long term, it’s really impressive."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton also remain in talks to sign Chelsea defender Levi Colwill. The 21-year-old impressed on a season loan with the Seagulls and head coach Roberto De Zerbi said he would love to work with the left-sided defender for another four years at least. Brighton reportedly submitted a £40m bid and talks between the two clubs remain ongoing. Chelsea are also keen to sign Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, which could yet see both players moving in the opposite direction. Arsenal however remain in the hunt for the midfielder and had a £70m bid for the Ecuador international rejected by Brighton last January. Albion are said to want £100m for their star midfielder.