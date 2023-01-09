Albion, who are eighth in the Premier League and aiming for European qualification, have a few gems among their collection. Alexis Mac Allister, fresh from World Cup triumph in Qatar with Argentina, is in high-demand as is Ecuador international Moises Caicedo. Leandro Trossard’s recent omissions from the starting XI have also increased speculation that the Belgian international could also be on his way this transfer window. Trossard was in fine form at the start of the season but has looked way off the pace since returning from Qatar. Brighton have already bolstered their squad with the addition of 17-year-old wonderkid Facundo Buonanotte of Argentina and De Zerbi will hope one or two more will be incoming before the end of the month.