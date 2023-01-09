Brighton and Hove Albion are bracing themselves for incoming bids this January transfer window as Premier League giants jostle for their star names
Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi was asked last week if he likes the January window. His answer was very simple and very honest. “If we sell, no. But if we buy, then yes!”
Albion, who are eighth in the Premier League and aiming for European qualification, have a few gems among their collection. Alexis Mac Allister, fresh from World Cup triumph in Qatar with Argentina, is in high-demand as is Ecuador international Moises Caicedo. Leandro Trossard’s recent omissions from the starting XI have also increased speculation that the Belgian international could also be on his way this transfer window. Trossard was in fine form at the start of the season but has looked way off the pace since returning from Qatar. Brighton have already bolstered their squad with the addition of 17-year-old wonderkid Facundo Buonanotte of Argentina and De Zerbi will hope one or two more will be incoming before the end of the month.
Here’s the Brighton transfer window state of play so far and the very latest transfer news from each player...
1. Leo Trossard
Brilliant before the World Cup but looks as though he no longer wants to be at Brighton following his return. De Zerbi dropped him after a poor showing in the 4-2 loss against Arsenal and he was out of the matchday squad altogether at Middlesbrough for the FA Cup win. Contract expires this summer but the club have an option of a further year. Chelsea and Newcastle have a long standing interest but Tottenham are now also in the picture. I think he will go this window for around £30m.
Photo: Mike Hewitt
2. Moises Caicedo
The Ecuador international has enjoyed a remarkable rise since his introduction to the Brighton first team. Stock raised even higher after impressing at the World Cup in Qatar. Liverpool and Arsenal are said to be the main players in the this race but Brighton are under no pressure to sell this January. Offers of around £60m could get Albion to the table but I expect Caicedo to remain until the summer at least. He said this week he wants to help Brighton qualify for Europe this season.
Photo: Warren Little
3. Alexis Mac Allister
Possibly the best player Albion have ever had in the history of the club. Returned from the World Cup win with Argentina and looks full of confidence as his two goals at Middlesbrough proved. Brighton face a heck of a challenge to keep him and Mac Allister insists he is in no rush to leave. Again we are talking £60m-plus to get Albion's attention with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Juventus the key players here. Expect him to stay this window and then fly the nest this summer.
Photo: Stu Forster
4. Billy Gilmour
Joined for around £8m last summer from Chelsea and then watched on opened-mouthed as the man who signed him - Graham Potter - moved in the opposite direction. Very few chances and there is talk of loan move with Rangers a possibility. Played well against Arsenal and was unlucky to miss out in the next match at Everton and then Middlesbrough. Needs to be patient as Pascal Gross, Caicedo and Mac Allister are all ahead of him in the pecking order. Will likely stay this window and then look to establish himself next season if Mac Allister and/or Caicedo exit.
Photo: Mike Hewitt