Brighton transfer window: Two deals already confirmed as £90k per week star exits and Arsenal swoop considered
Brighton and Hove Albion are on the cusp of appointing Fabian Hurzeler as their new manager but they also have a busy transfer window to contend with.
The Seagulls will look to improve their squad this summer after a disappointing end to last season saw them slide to 11th in the league standings after a promising start. It also saw the exit of popular boss Roberto De Zerbi.
Hurzeler is now set to take charge and the 31-year-old German will hope for a few welcome presents as Brighton look to bolster their squad. The Seagulls are believed to have opened fresh contract talks with their German international and player of the year Pascal Gross, while the club also hope to persuade his countryman Deniz Undav that his future is at the Amex Stadium after his prolific season while on loan Stuttgart last term.
Brighton have also been linked with Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall once again and Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe is also said to be of interest. Both would be fine additions and add quality to an area of the pitch where Brighton are a little short – especially having lost Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister last term.
There have also been two confirmed departures already this summer as midfielders Adam Lallana and Steven Alzate both left as their contracts expired. Despite injury issues, Lallana spent four largely successful seasons following his arrival on a free transfer from Liverpool. The former Southampton man was said to be one Albion’s higher earners, on a reported £90,000 per week, and his exit could well free up some funds for a new arrival. Lallana is now close to moving back to his former club Southampton, following their promotion to the top flight.
Alzate, 25, had been with Brighton for seven years but spent the last two seasons on loan loan in Belgium with Standard Liège. The Colombia international made 51 appearances for Albion, with three goals and two assists and has been linked with Rangers and Sheffield United, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.
Brighton also have a number of decisions to make on players returning from loan such as Abdallah Sima, Carl Rushworth and Marc Leonard. Sima is wanted by Rangers, newly promoted Ipswich Town are eager to take Rushworth on loan, while Portsmouth and Wrexham are both keen on Leonard.
There will certainly be plenty to keep Albion’s recruitment team busy for the next few months.
