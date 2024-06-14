Brighton transfer window: Two deals already confirmed as £90k per week star exits and Arsenal swoop considered

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion are set for busy summer transfer window as new manager Fabian Hurzeler arrives

Brighton and Hove Albion are on the cusp of appointing Fabian Hurzeler as their new manager but they also have a busy transfer window to contend with.

The Seagulls will look to improve their squad this summer after a disappointing end to last season saw them slide to 11th in the league standings after a promising start. It also saw the exit of popular boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hurzeler is now set to take charge and the 31-year-old German will hope for a few welcome presents as Brighton look to bolster their squad. The Seagulls are believed to have opened fresh contract talks with their German international and player of the year Pascal Gross, while the club also hope to persuade his countryman Deniz Undav that his future is at the Amex Stadium after his prolific season while on loan Stuttgart last term.

Fabian Hurzeler of St. Pauli is expected to join Brighton in the coming days

Brighton have also been linked with Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall once again and Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe is also said to be of interest. Both would be fine additions and add quality to an area of the pitch where Brighton are a little short – especially having lost Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister last term.

There have also been two confirmed departures already this summer as midfielders Adam Lallana and Steven Alzate both left as their contracts expired. Despite injury issues, Lallana spent four largely successful seasons following his arrival on a free transfer from Liverpool. The former Southampton man was said to be one Albion’s higher earners, on a reported £90,000 per week, and his exit could well free up some funds for a new arrival. Lallana is now close to moving back to his former club Southampton, following their promotion to the top flight.

Alzate, 25, had been with Brighton for seven years but spent the last two seasons on loan loan in Belgium with Standard Liège. The Colombia international made 51 appearances for Albion, with three goals and two assists and has been linked with Rangers and Sheffield United, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton also have a number of decisions to make on players returning from loan such as Abdallah Sima, Carl Rushworth and Marc Leonard. Sima is wanted by Rangers, newly promoted Ipswich Town are eager to take Rushworth on loan, while Portsmouth and Wrexham are both keen on Leonard.