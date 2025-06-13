Brighton transfers 2025: Carlos Baleba issued Chelsea warning as Sky Sports man makes bold claim

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba could move on this summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith.

Baleba enjoyed an excellent campaign with the Seagulls under head coach Fabian Hurzeler and made 34 Premier League appearances with three goals and one assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old joined from Lille in 2023 for around £22m. He had a slow start to his Albion career under previous boss Roberto De Zerbi but has thrived under Hurzeler.

Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion has impressed in the Premier League this season

Baleba is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2028 but has been linked with moves to the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Smith on Carlos Baleba

"He’s 21 years old," said Smith. "You think, oh, maybe he’s a bit young, but players move younger now, and if they’ve got the talent, they develop quicker.

"He’s had a couple of seasons at Brighton. Really good campaign under Hurzeler this past season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You look at Caicedo – a similar sort of player – who went to Chelsea, and it took him a season to acclimatise and get to grips with the challenge.”

Smith added: "He had that big price tag on his shoulders, but Baleba’s a really good player, and you could see him in one of the top sides, or certainly in the squad of one of the top sides.

"So again, with Brighton, if the offer’s there – an attractive enough one – maybe they will let him go."

Why is Baleba in demand?

Baleba has been a powerful and skilful presence in Hurzeler's midfield. He has played the deeper positions and uses his athleticism to break up play and drive forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler was worked hard on the tactical side of Baleba’s game which has resulted in more disciplined displays from the Cameroon international.

He has partnered the likes of Jack Hinshelwood and Yasin Ayari in the midfield and has been one of Albion's most consistent performers.

He is far from the finished article and at 21, he has the time and talent to mature into a top level midfielder, easily capable of playing in the Champions League.

He arrived as a replacement for Caicedo and is equally as good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verdict

My hunch is that Baleba will stay at Brighton for one more season. He is still very raw but he has the trust of Hurzeler and his teammates, he's playing every week and he's learning all the time.

If he moves too early it could slow his progress. He's a potential £100m player but there is no rush. Brighton will be bracing themselves for bids this summer but let's hope he has one more season at Brighton.

For your next Albion read: Italian giants battle for £25m Brighton ace