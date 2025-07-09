Brighton transfers 2025: Decision made as £16m ace confirms loan switch
Ibrahim Osman is joining Ligue 1 club Auxerre on a season-long loan.
Technical director David Weir said, “Ibrahim had a good loan with Feyenoord last season where he gained experience in the Eredivisie and played in the Champions League.
“As with all of our young players, it’s important that he gets as much game time and playing minutes at a high level. Joining Auxerre will provide that chance and will be another important part in his development, and we look forward to watching his progress this season.”
Osman, 20, joined Albion for around £16m in February 2024 from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland where he scored ten goals and claimed ten assists in 44 appearances.
He followed the same pathway to Albion as Simon Adingra, having joined Nordsjaelland from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana in January 2023.
