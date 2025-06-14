Brighton transfers 2025: Premier League record in sight as ex-Liverpool and Newcastle star makes contract decision

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton midfielder James Milner has agreed a new one-year contract extension with the club.

The 39-year-old joined the Seagulls in 2023 on a free transfer after eight successful seasons at Liverpool.

The veteran has played 24 games for Albion but last season was restricted to just four appearances because of an injury sustained in August against Arsenal.

The former Aston Villa, Manchester City, Leeds United and Newcastle man returned to action in the final game of the campaign as a late substitute in the 4-1 win at Spurs that clinched eighth place.

Milner has made 638 Premier League appearances in a career which began at Leeds United in 2001 and has included successful spells with Manchester City, Aston Villa and Liverpool. Only Gareth Barry (653) has played more games in Premier League history.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “I’m really pleased we will have James with us again this season.

“Last season he wasn’t able to help the team on the pitch as much as he would have liked, but around the squad his experience is invaluable, especially for the younger players.

"He’s a great guy to have in our environment, who is always there for me and the team. I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

Where Milner will fit in next season

Hurzeler loves the experience that Milner brings and expect the former England international to appear regularly from bench at critical moments during matches.

Albion lacked game management and experience at times last season – especially during winning positions – and Milner’s know-how can help to see matches out.

Milner also helps to drive the standards during training and Hurzeler – the youngest ever permanent Premier League manager – admits he has learned a lot from the Premier League and Champions League winner, who is seven years his senior.

The likes of Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood and new arrivals Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas will all benefit from having Milner around for another season.

Verdict

This is a contract decision that makes total sense for all. Hopefully his hamstring issue is behind him and he can play a key but limited role on the pitch.

Milner is closing in on Barry’s record and that would be a fitting way to end a quite remarkable career. Good decision from club and player.

