So far, Albion have brought in Argentina wonderkid Facundo Buonanotte for around £9m from Rosario Central. Despite his age – he's just 18 – Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi feels the attacking talent is good enough to help the Seagulls in the second half of the season as they continue their push for European qualification. Last week, Albion lost Leandro Trossard to Arsenal for £22m plus add-ons and they also face a fight to keep their star midfield man Moises Caicedo, who is wanted by Chelsea and Liverpool. Chelsea have already seen one bid of around £55m rejected by Albion but the Blues are expected to return with a higher offer before the window closes on January 31. Plenty of rumours continue to swirl around on who could sign and who may leave – So here, Sussex World looks at Roberto De Zerbi's first XI and bench, if the January rumours are true.