Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, hopes to add further to his squad this January transfer window

Brighton transfers: De Zerbi's new-look starting XI and bench - if Chelsea, West Ham and Tottenham gossip is true: photo gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion still have time to tweak their squad during the January transfer window.

By Derren Howard
55 minutes ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 4:00pm

So far, Albion have brought in Argentina wonderkid Facundo Buonanotte for around £9m from Rosario Central. Despite his age – he's just 18 – Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi feels the attacking talent is good enough to help the Seagulls in the second half of the season as they continue their push for European qualification. Last week, Albion lost Leandro Trossard to Arsenal for £22m plus add-ons and they also face a fight to keep their star midfield man Moises Caicedo, who is wanted by Chelsea and Liverpool. Chelsea have already seen one bid of around £55m rejected by Albion but the Blues are expected to return with a higher offer before the window closes on January 31. Plenty of rumours continue to swirl around on who could sign and who may leave – So here, Sussex World looks at Roberto De Zerbi's first XI and bench, if the January rumours are true.

1. Rob Sanchez - GK

Brighton's No 1 goalkeeper and continues to mature and improve the more he plays in the Premier League

Photo: Michael Regan

2. Adam Webster - D

Had his injury issues of late but when he's fit he remains one of Albion's best defenders.

Photo: Ryan Pierse

3. Lewis Dunk - D

The Skipper is the rock this team is built upon.

Photo: Andrew Powell

4. Matviyenko - D

The 25-year-old has previously been tracked by Arsenal, West Ham and Man City and could be available for around £10m. A left sided defender and worked with De Zerbi Shakhtar Donetsk

Photo: Adam Nurkiewicz

