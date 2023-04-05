Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
1 hour ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
5 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
6 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
6 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
6 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has set his team the challenge of European qualificationRoberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has set his team the challenge of European qualification
Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has set his team the challenge of European qualification

Brighton transfers: Four players likely to leave, 12 that won't plus six maybes

Brighton and Hove Albion’s talented squad are gunning for European qualification – but who will stay and who will leave this summer?

By Derren Howard
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 14:33 BST

Albion are sixth in the Premier League standings and their 2-0 victory against Bournemouth on Tuesday night leaves them four points behind fourth placed Tottenham with two games in hand on the north London club.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men travel to Spurs this Saturday where three points would really place them in the mix for a Champions League spot and certainly boost their chances of Europa League football next term.

Albion have been praised from all angles this season as their impressive recruitment model allows them to compete at the sharp end of the Premier League. Despite selling the likes of Ben White, Dan Burn, Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma and Leo Trossard, Albion have maintained their upward trajectory. Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson have all impressed alongside the established performers of Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Pascal Gross and Solly March. It’s proved an ideal combination and has delivered their best ever chance of European qualification – but it does however create a problem as the big clubs continue to circle their top talent.

So who will stay and go this summer transfer window?… Sussex World takes a look

Lost his No 1 status to Jason Steele but De Zerbi remains a big fan Sanchez is set to play against Man United in the FA Cup semi-final and expected to stay and fight for his spot next term

1. Robert Sanchez - stay

Lost his No 1 status to Jason Steele but De Zerbi remains a big fan Sanchez is set to play against Man United in the FA Cup semi-final and expected to stay and fight for his spot next term Photo: Mike Hewitt

This could be a painful summer. The World Cup winner has been brilliant for Albion on the pitch and has almost taken on the role as father figure to the emerging crop of South American talent. A real blow if he leaves but the wages on offer elsewhere and the lure of competing for titles and Champions League could be too big to resist. What a player!

2. Alexis Mac Allister - Leave

This could be a painful summer. The World Cup winner has been brilliant for Albion on the pitch and has almost taken on the role as father figure to the emerging crop of South American talent. A real blow if he leaves but the wages on offer elsewhere and the lure of competing for titles and Champions League could be too big to resist. What a player! Photo: Mike Hewitt

Keeping Caicedo in the previous window may have delayed the inevitable but it may yet help Albion reach Europe next season. He and Mac are vital in the midfield and they will take some replacing. He signed a new contract last month but plenty of clubs are circling. It will cost them however and Albion could receive around £80m.

3. Moises Caicedo - Leave

Keeping Caicedo in the previous window may have delayed the inevitable but it may yet help Albion reach Europe next season. He and Mac are vital in the midfield and they will take some replacing. He signed a new contract last month but plenty of clubs are circling. It will cost them however and Albion could receive around £80m. Photo: Michael Steele

Remains the foundation this team is built upon. Dunk would love to be leading Albion in Europe next season.

4. Lewis Dunk - stay

Remains the foundation this team is built upon. Dunk would love to be leading Albion in Europe next season. Photo: Michael Steele

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
BrightonAlbionPremier LeagueBournemouthChampions LeagueEuropa LeagueTottenhamLondon