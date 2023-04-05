Brighton transfers: Four players likely to leave, 12 that won't plus six maybes

Albion are sixth in the Premier League standings and their 2-0 victory against Bournemouth on Tuesday night leaves them four points behind fourth placed Tottenham with two games in hand on the north London club.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men travel to Spurs this Saturday where three points would really place them in the mix for a Champions League spot and certainly boost their chances of Europa League football next term.

Albion have been praised from all angles this season as their impressive recruitment model allows them to compete at the sharp end of the Premier League. Despite selling the likes of Ben White, Dan Burn, Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma and Leo Trossard, Albion have maintained their upward trajectory. Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson have all impressed alongside the established performers of Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Pascal Gross and Solly March. It’s proved an ideal combination and has delivered their best ever chance of European qualification – but it does however create a problem as the big clubs continue to circle their top talent.