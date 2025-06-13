Evan Ferguson. | Getty Images

Evan Ferguson has returned to Brighton following a difficult loan stint with West Ham.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson looks to be a player in demand this summer.

The Seagulls’ Premier League rivals Everton are the latest club to reportedly register interest in signing the 20-year-old in the forthcoming transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irish Telegraph has claimed David Moyes’ men are keen to make a move for the striker, who could be free to leave the Amex Stadium.

The article suggests Ferguson has admirers in the top flight despite a difficult loan stint with West Ham in the second half of the campaign.

The Toffees could make a move for the Republic of Ireland international, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto’s future in Merseyside uncertain.

The 2021 arrival has returned to the south coast after a frustrating loan spell with the Irons. Ferguson, who was signed by Graham Potter at Albion, was recruited by his former boss in east London in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was a move which failed to hit the heights many expected, with the forward failing to score in any of his eight appearances - seven of which came as a substitute.

Prior to his move to West Ham, Ferguson scored one goal in 15 outings for the Seagulls in all competitions before being given the green light to depart on a temporary basis.

The 25-year-old, who only arrived on the south coast from Celtic last summer, is also reportedly being tracked by Italian duo Atalanta and Roma after a frustrating maiden campaign with Fabian Hurzeler’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After struggling with form and fitness throughout the campaign, the Danish international appeared 25 times following his £25m move from Celtic last summer.

Fabian Hurzeler on Evan Ferguson

Fabian Hurzeler. | Getty

With Ferguson returning from West Ham, Hurzeler believes there should be one member of his squad who the 20-year-old and the fellow returning loanees should take inspiration from.

The head coach labelled Yasin Ayari as a role model after an impressive breakthrough campaign at the Amex Stadium despite tough spells with Coventry and Blackburn the season prior.

And Hurzeler is adamant Albion’s returning loan players should use the 21-year-old as an example of how to break into the team: ‘It should be also a role model for all the loan players we have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It should be a role model for Andy Moran, who might be a similar character. It should be a role model for Facundo, for Julio, for Evan, for everyone.

‘If you work hard, if you have the right work ethic, then I'm sure that you can play a big part in his team and you get a chance from my side because these players I really try to push.’