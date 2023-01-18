Edit Account-Sign Out
Kaoru Mitoma has impressed this season and is said to have caught the attention of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Brighton transfers: Rating the latest gossip - including '£25m' Newcastle switch, Arsenal bid for World Cup star and QPR deal

Brighton and Hove Albion are only halfway through the January transfer window and there’s still plenty of time for further ins and outs

By Derren Howard
3 hours ago
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 4:22pm

There have been numerous reports this week of clubs wanting to prise away Albion’s top talent as well as Brighton looking to add to their squad.

Brighton, who are seventh in the Premier League, are known as a selling club but they are canny operators in the transfer market and only let their top stars leave when the time is right. The last few windows has seen Ben White leave for Arsenal in a £50m deal and they also received a a staggering £63m last summer for Marc Cucurella from Chelsea. Yves Bissouma also left for Tottenham last summer for £30m, while Dan Burn went to Newcastle this time last year for £13m and Neal Maupay to Everton for £15m. Leo Trossard, who has fallen out with head coach Roberto De Zerbi, is the next most likely to exit this window but Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma are also in high demand.

Here’s the very latest transfer rumours rated by Sussex World both incoming and outgoing...

1. Seny Dieng - no go

The 28-year-old Senegal international has impressed at QPR in the Championship. Brentford, Brighton and Tottenham are said to be keeping a close eye but not one we think we will happen. Albion have Rob Sanchez, with Jason Steele and Kjell Scherpen as back up.

2. Solly March - no go

Eddie Howe is said to be a huge admirer of the Ablion midfielder, rated at £25m. Playing the best football of his career under De Zerbi and certainly not expected to move this window. One to keep an eye on though as contract extension talks continue

3. Leo Trossard - go

Tottenham are said to be the key players here and Trossard wants to move and has fallen out with Albion head coach De Zerbi. Tony Bloom and Daniel Levy drive hard bargains and it remains to be seen of a deal can thrashed out. Looks like he will be on his way and a shame it could all end on bad terms

4. Kaoru Mitoma - no go

This one came from nowhere and has much to do with the fact that Arsenal were pipped to their No 1 transfer target Mykhailo Mudryk by Chelsea. Mitoma has been hugely impressive in his breakthrough season at Brighton but talk a move seems very wide of the mark - especially if Trossard goes.

