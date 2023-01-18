Brighton, who are seventh in the Premier League, are known as a selling club but they are canny operators in the transfer market and only let their top stars leave when the time is right. The last few windows has seen Ben White leave for Arsenal in a £50m deal and they also received a a staggering £63m last summer for Marc Cucurella from Chelsea. Yves Bissouma also left for Tottenham last summer for £30m, while Dan Burn went to Newcastle this time last year for £13m and Neal Maupay to Everton for £15m. Leo Trossard, who has fallen out with head coach Roberto De Zerbi, is the next most likely to exit this window but Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma are also in high demand.