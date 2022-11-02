Brighton transfers: The REALISTIC deals Albion could complete in January – including Arsenal and Man City target – Gallery
Brighton and Hove Albion will already be preparing for a busy January transfer window following the Qatar World Cup.
Albion have had an eventful but overall successful start to the Premier League season so far and have just two more top flight matches to go before the World Cup break.
Roberto De Zerbi’s team, buoyed by their pulsating 4-1 victory against Graham Potter’s Chelsea last Saturday at the Amex Stadium, travel to struggling Wolves this Saturday and then to Arsenal for the Carabao Cup contest at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.
The Seagulls then host Aston Villa at the Amex on November 13 before some of Brighton’s star performers jet off for the Qatar World Cup.
De Zerbi's men return to action on Boxing Day at Southampton and face Arsenal at the Amex on New Year's Eve before the transfer window swings open on January 1.
Brighton may look to bolster their squad and it will be the first window as Brighton boss for De Zerbi. Albion fans are constantly seeking a new striker, although the club may look to add to their midfield following the enforced retirement of Enock Mwepu and a long term injury to Jakub Moder.
De Zerbi will also hope to keep his star talents such as Moises Caicedo and Leo Trosard, who continue to be of interest to their Premier League rivals.
Here's a list of transfers that could go through this January...