Albion have had an eventful but overall successful start to the Premier League season so far and have just two more top flight matches to go before the World Cup break.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team, buoyed by their pulsating 4-1 victory against Graham Potter’s Chelsea last Saturday at the Amex Stadium, travel to struggling Wolves this Saturday and then to Arsenal for the Carabao Cup contest at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Seagulls then host Aston Villa at the Amex on November 13 before some of Brighton’s star performers jet off for the Qatar World Cup.

De Zerbi's men return to action on Boxing Day at Southampton and face Arsenal at the Amex on New Year's Eve before the transfer window swings open on January 1.

Brighton may look to bolster their squad and it will be the first window as Brighton boss for De Zerbi. Albion fans are constantly seeking a new striker, although the club may look to add to their midfield following the enforced retirement of Enock Mwepu and a long term injury to Jakub Moder.

De Zerbi will also hope to keep his star talents such as Moises Caicedo and Leo Trosard, who continue to be of interest to their Premier League rivals.

Here's a list of transfers that could go through this January...

1. Facundo Buonanotte Rosario Central's exciting 17-year-old has previously been compared to Lionel Messi by former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez. Buonanotte was close to joining Brighton in the previous window but the deal through at the last minute. Buonanotte reportedly remains keen on a move to the Premier League and Albion may look to rekindle talks. Photo: Rodrigo Valle Photo Sales

2. Maycon The Brazil midfielder belongs to Shakhtar Donetsk and is on loan at who is currently on loan at his former Brazilian club Corinthians. Worked with Roberto De Zerbi at Shakhtar and 25-year-old Brazil under-23 star with CL experience could be keen on a reunion with De Zerbi. Porto are also keen. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

3. Mykola Matviyenko Another link to De Zerbi's old club Shakhtar Donetsk. Albion are said to be keen on the 26-year-old centre-half who can also operate on the left. The Ukrainian international Matviyenko has previously been linked with Arsenal and Man City and would command a fee in the region of £17m Photo: SERGEI GAPON Photo Sales

4. Moises Caicedo A player Brighton will be desperate to keep hold of for a while longer. Caicedo has enjoyed a remarkable introduction to Premier League life and the 20-year-old Ecuador international has made English top flight look easy. Man United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all said to be keeping tabs on his development. A strong World Cup could see Brighton fending off bids in January. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales