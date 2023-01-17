Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Brighton and Hove Albion are seventh in the Premier League after last Saturday's 3-0 win against Liverpool

Brighton transfers: YOUR new-look squad if the gossip is true - including Arsenal and Chelsea men: photo gallery

The January transfer window is in full swing and there’s still plenty of time for Brighton and Hove Albion to tweak their squad

By Derren Howard
1 hour ago
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 11:46am

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi was asked at the start of the month is he is a fan of the January transfer window. As ever, the Italian head coach provided an honest response and said with smile, “If we sell no, if we buy yes.” De Zerbi previously stated he was keen to add to his squad and that he has spoken to the club and expressed his ideas and where he thinks the team could improve. The club have already added Argentina wonder-kid Facundo Buonanotte as the midfield ace joined for around £9m. Buonanotte is just 18-years-old but De Zerbi feels he has the ability to make an impact on the first team for the second half of the season. Albion are currently seventh in the Premier League but who will stay and who will leave before the end of the month? Here, Sussex World takes a look at Brighton’s new-look squad – if the transfer gossip is true...

1. Rob Sanchez

Continues to improve and is an established Premier League goalkeeper - faces competition from Jason Steele

Photo: GLYN KIRK

Photo Sales

2. Jason Steele

Performs well in the cup competitions - signed a new contract earlier this month and challenging Rob Sanchez

Photo: GLYN KIRK

Photo Sales

3. Joel Veltman

Performed at a consistently high level this season once again

Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales

4. Tariq Lamptey

Struggling for game time in the Premier League but has performed well in the FA Cup and Carabao. Says he will battle hard to force his way into the first team

Photo: NIGEL RODDIS

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
BrightonAlbionChelseaArsenalPremier League