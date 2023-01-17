Brighton transfers: YOUR new-look squad if the gossip is true - including Arsenal and Chelsea men: photo gallery

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi was asked at the start of the month is he is a fan of the January transfer window. As ever, the Italian head coach provided an honest response and said with smile, “If we sell no, if we buy yes.” De Zerbi previously stated he was keen to add to his squad and that he has spoken to the club and expressed his ideas and where he thinks the team could improve. The club have already added Argentina wonder-kid Facundo Buonanotte as the midfield ace joined for around £9m. Buonanotte is just 18-years-old but De Zerbi feels he has the ability to make an impact on the first team for the second half of the season. Albion are currently seventh in the Premier League but who will stay and who will leave before the end of the month? Here, Sussex World takes a look at Brighton’s new-look squad – if the transfer gossip is true...