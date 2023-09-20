Brighton v AEK Athens team news: Three players ruled out and eight more doubtful - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion take their first steps into Europa League football on Thursday as they host AEK Athens at the American Express Stadium, 8pm
Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a few injuries concerns to contend with as he carefully manages his squad through a busy period of Europa, Premier League and Carabao Cup action.
Athens, who won their league and cup double last season, will provide a stiff test for Brighton’s first foray into Europe and arrive on the back of 1-1 draw with old rivals Olympiacos in the Super Greece League last Sunday.
De Zerbi’s team are though flying high at the moment. The Seagulls are fifth in the Premier League with four wins from their first five matches and last Saturday they cruised to a 3-1 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Albion made six changes for that clash and De Zerbi could be tempted to tweak his team once more as they prepare to face the Greek champions.
Here’s who is injured and who is doubtful for both teams ahead of the historic kick-off...
1. Julio Enciso - knee
The Paraguay playmaker is expected to miss the next four months with a knee issue sustained earlier this season during or after the Wolves match Photo: Clive Mason
2. Pervis Estupiñan - doubt
The left back missed the Man United clash due to fatigue following a busy international break. Could return for AEK - although Tariq Lamptey performed well in his absence Photo: Franklin Jacome
3. Jacob Moder - out
The Poland international has not featured for more than a year with a serious ACL issue. Has been named in the PL squad for the first half of the season and De Zerbi hopes to have back soon. "We are waiting. We need another midfielder," said the Italian head coach. Photo: Warren Little
4. Facundo Buonanotte - doubt
Argentina international was fatigued for the United match and will be assessed ahead of the Europa clash. Unlikely to start but could be used from the bench Photo: LUIS ROBAYO