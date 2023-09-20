Brighton v AEK Athens team news: Three players ruled out and eight more doubtful - gallery

Athens, who won their league and cup double last season, will provide a stiff test for Brighton’s first foray into Europe and arrive on the back of 1-1 draw with old rivals Olympiacos in the Super Greece League last Sunday.

De Zerbi’s team are though flying high at the moment. The Seagulls are fifth in the Premier League with four wins from their first five matches and last Saturday they cruised to a 3-1 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Albion made six changes for that clash and De Zerbi could be tempted to tweak his team once more as they prepare to face the Greek champions.