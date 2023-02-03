Brighton v Bournemouth: Ferguson update, Cherries could be without seven first-team players

Roberto De Zerbi says he will have to wait until the last minute to decide whether Evan Ferguson can be a part of his matchday squad for the Bournemouth game.

Albion face the Cherries at the Amex Stadium tomorrow (February 4) having gone through the whole of January unbeaten (4 wins and one draw).

Striker Ferguson, who scored two goals in that month, is a doubt for the game, after hobbling off with an injury in Brighton’s 2-1 win over Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup last Sunday.

The injury was inflicted by a nasty-looking challenge from behind by midfielder Fabinho, who was lucky to escape with only a yellow card.

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

De Zerbi did not criticise the Brazilian international for the challenge and said Ferguson’s injury was not as bad as first feared.

The Italian said: “Fabinho is a very correct player and the football can happen in this situation. The injury is not so heavy and maybe he can play tomorrow or the next game. But it is not a strong injury.”

Brighton will definitely be without Adam Lallana, who continues he recovery from a muscle injury sustained in the 2-2 draw with Leicester two weeks ago.

Levi Colwill is also still on the treatment table with a quadricep injury, which De Zerbi believes will take another one-to-two weeks to heal.

The Seagulls’ boss does have Adam Webster available for tomorrow’s game and said Tariq Lamptey would keep his starting place at right-back, following a dazzling display in the Liverpool game.

Moises Caicedo is also expected to feature in tomorrow’s game, after a proposed move to Arsenal was rejected by the club at the end of the transfer window.

New signing Facundo Buonanotte will be named on the bench, having recovered from cervical spine and skull trauma, which he suffered from whilst playing for the Argentina U21s.

Bournemouth are on a terrible run of form of late, winning one of their last 11 games, leaving them 18th in the Premier League table.