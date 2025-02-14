Brighton v Chelsea line-up confirmed as Adam Webster decision made and £30m star benched again

Here’s the Brighton and Hove Albion line-up as they face Chelsea at the Amex.

Brighton are set to take on Chelsea in a Premier League clash today (Friday, February 14) at 8pm. The Seagulls will be looking for a second win against Chelsea in the space of six days.

If they win this fixture, they could see themselves reach as high as eighth in the Premier League table, a massive step in the right direction for their European dreams for next season.

Here’s the Brighton starting line-up as they face the Blues this evening: Bart Verbruggen (GK), Tariq Lamptey, Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Danny Welbeck (C), Karou Mitoma, Jan Paul Van Hecke, Joel Veltman, Jack Hinshelwood, Carlos Baleba, Adam Webster.

Fabian Hurzeler will be looking for back-to-back victories against Chelsea tonight. Here's how they line up for this one (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images).

Subs for Albion are: Rushworth, Gruda, Joao Pedro, Adingra, Cashin, Gomez, Ayari, Wieffer and O’Riley.

Star striker Joao Pedro is on the bench yet again, with Georginio Rutter pipping him to the post for a starting eleven position.

One key leader for the Albion recently is Dutch international Jan Paul Van Hecke. The centre-back has slowly become of the main leaders on the pitch for the Seagulls, despite only being 24 years old.

Fabian Hurzeler was asked about his impact recently in the pre-match press conference. The Brighton boss said: “I think in every team it is important to have leaders, to have voices, to have players who take responsibility and he is one of these players. “He had a great development, not only as a player but also as a person. He is getting more and more into this role as a leader and therefore he likes to talk to the players, he likes to talk to the team.

"He always has my support if he does it because he is always also a reminder to do the basic things right.

"He is always a reminder to be motivated and to get the right start to the game. And, especially also at half-time, to show the right reaction and to stay always alive.

"I think therefore he is very helpful and he is very good at using the right words.

"So I am pleased he does these things.”

In the same media conference, Sussex World asked the Albion head coach about the newfound rivalry between sides. Fabian Hurzeler said: “I think the tension is there. You can feel it in the stadium because I think that a lot of who played for Brighton in the past play now for Chelsea, so you can feel that the crowd is not happy about that.

“I like that we have this tension because it shows that we are ready to fight against them you are ready to fight against a big opponent and it’s always the main thing.

“You need to have the right attitude towards games like this you need to have the right mindset.

“I love it when it’s a little bit emotional but it’s very important to stay calm in the right moments, to make the right decisions...

"Because then you lose the cool head, you lose the faze of making the right decisions, so therefore I think it’s very important to have the mix.

“If we can get the energy out of this rivalry, out of these tensions, then we can use it as an advantage.”