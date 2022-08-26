Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton's English manager Graham Potter Pot said playing at the AMEX Stadium tomorrow will be ‘huge advantage’ for his side, as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Potter said playing at the AMEX Stadium tomorrow will be ‘huge advantage’ for his side, as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Potter said: “The home advantage is huge. If the crowd are with you, and they’re hostile and supportive, it’s important, you can see it.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ll do our best to engage the crowd and make them feel part of the game which is what we always try to do. It’s really important and we need them.”

Like Brighton, Leeds are unbeaten after three league games, following an impressive 3-0 victory over Chelsea last weekend at Elland Road. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Like Brighton, Leeds are unbeaten after three league games, following an impressive 3-0 victory over Chelsea last weekend at Elland Road.

When asked about their performance against the Blues, Potter highlighted how Jesse Marsch’s side used the home crowd to their benefit.

Potter said: “They were themselves, they used the power of Elland Road, the crowd there, and made the game how they wanted to make it.

"They put their opponent under pressure and they do it well. When they could they had quality, they attacked how they want to attack, you can see a clear idea. Overall I was really impressed.”

The last time the Seagulls played Leeds on the south coast, they were booed off by their supporters following a 0-0 draw, which visibly shocked Potter at the time.

More then ten months later, the Albion boss says he understands that the reaction was born out of ‘passions and emotions’.

Potter explained: “At the time we were eighth in the Premier League and performed well, but you can understand - it’s emotion and frustrations, and we didn’t win.

“You need your supporters to be passionate and emotional, because that’s important – it’s what the game is about.

"As I said at the time, everyone is welcome to their opinion and I think that should continue. Supporters are really important, you need to have a dialogue and communicate both ways.

"We used it well, and we have developed as a team. Results helped that because that’s how you convince people we are on the right track. It was a memory that is what it is and now we’re looking forward to the game on Saturday.”

For the fourth league game in a row, Potter will have his whole squad to choose from.

The only players missing being Jakub Moder, who has been out with a long-term knee injury since the end of last season, and Jeremy Sarmiento with a hamstring injury from playing for the Under-23s.