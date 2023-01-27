Brighton v Liverpool: Adam Lallana update, Reds missing five key players

Brighton will be without Adam Lallana for this weekend’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool.

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has already beaten Jurgen Kloop's Liverpool this month(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Brighton are looking to reach the fifth round of the competition for the third time in five years, when they take on the current holders on Sunday (January 29).

Lallana came off injured in last Saturday’s draw against Leicester and manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed the experienced midfielder would miss the contest against his former club.

Albion will also be without defender Levi Colwill, who picked up a quad injury in training last week and is expected to miss at least one month of action.

Jakub Moder is still several weeks from returning to the team, as he continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained in April 2022.

The Reds travel to the Amex Stadium to face Albion for the second time this month, having been dismantled in a 3-0 drubbing on their last visit to the south coast 15 days ago.

Klopp will be without his leading central defender Virgil van Dijk, who has yet to return to first team action after suffering a hamstring injury at the start of the month in the 3-1 loss against Brentford.

Roberto Firmino has been spotted at Melwood taking part in first-team training this week, but is still not available for selection.