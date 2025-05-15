Brighton and Hove Albion are nearing the end of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seagulls are ninth in the league standings with two matches to go and still pushing for European football next term.

Albion welcome Arne Slot's Premier League champions Liverpool and then head to Europa League finalists Tottenham for the final match of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton's 2-0 win at Wolves last Saturday sees them below eighth placed Brentford on goal difference.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion will be a key man for the Seagulls against Liverpool

Eighth position could earn Europa Conference League action next season if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup this weekend.

When is Brighton vs Liverpool

Brighton last home match of their inconsistent season will be against Liverpool at the Amex Stadium on Monday night, 8pm kick-off. The match will be shown live of Sky Sports.

Brighton team news: Defenders Lewis (knock), and Joel Veltman (knock) will be assessed this week in training. Solly March (knee), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), will miss out but Joao Pedro returns after suspension. Georginio (ankle) Igor Julio (hamstring) and James Milner (hamstring) are making good proress but Monday could be too soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whistle blowers: Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Simon Bennett, Dan Cook. Fourth official: Darren Bond. VAR: Darren England. Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger.

Mats Wieffer on Europe

On Brighton's European qualification hopes, Mats Wieffer, who has impressed of late in the right back role, said: “Yeah, of course. It's not in our own hands, so we just have to win the two games and then we will see. Two tough games, Liverpool and Tottenham, so we have to show up there.”

He continued: “It's really motivating. The other guys also played with Brighton, and they said it's amazing to play with this club in European football. I also played European football before, so it's always nice to play in other countries against different clubs. Of course, everybody is motivated to reach it.”

Reflecting on his first season at the club, Wieffer said: “Yeah, of course, I came with an injury, I got a lot of injuries, so you never get really the rhythm. I maybe played one time 90 minutes, two times in a row, and then I got an injury again, so now I feel fit. I know what the problem was, so I work on that and you see if you get fitter, more minutes in your legs, then it's getting better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Welbeck scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season at Wolves — his best ever return in the league.

Wieffer added: “He's really important for us, especially today. I didn't think we played the best second half, we were really sloppy with the ball. He tried to keep the ball, and from there we had a bit more patience on the ball, and that really helped us. You see that also in the last couple of games. He's really a target point for us, and from there we can play on. So it's nice.”