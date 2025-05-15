Brighton v Liverpool last game of the season at the Amex Stadium – kick-off time, how to watch on TV
The Seagulls are ninth in the league standings with two matches to go and still pushing for European football next term.
Albion welcome Arne Slot's Premier League champions Liverpool and then head to Europa League finalists Tottenham for the final match of the campaign.
Brighton's 2-0 win at Wolves last Saturday sees them below eighth placed Brentford on goal difference.
Eighth position could earn Europa Conference League action next season if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup this weekend.
When is Brighton vs Liverpool
Brighton last home match of their inconsistent season will be against Liverpool at the Amex Stadium on Monday night, 8pm kick-off. The match will be shown live of Sky Sports.
Brighton team news: Defenders Lewis (knock), and Joel Veltman (knock) will be assessed this week in training. Solly March (knee), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), will miss out but Joao Pedro returns after suspension. Georginio (ankle) Igor Julio (hamstring) and James Milner (hamstring) are making good proress but Monday could be too soon.
Whistle blowers: Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Simon Bennett, Dan Cook. Fourth official: Darren Bond. VAR: Darren England. Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger.
Mats Wieffer on Europe
On Brighton's European qualification hopes, Mats Wieffer, who has impressed of late in the right back role, said: “Yeah, of course. It's not in our own hands, so we just have to win the two games and then we will see. Two tough games, Liverpool and Tottenham, so we have to show up there.”
He continued: “It's really motivating. The other guys also played with Brighton, and they said it's amazing to play with this club in European football. I also played European football before, so it's always nice to play in other countries against different clubs. Of course, everybody is motivated to reach it.”
Reflecting on his first season at the club, Wieffer said: “Yeah, of course, I came with an injury, I got a lot of injuries, so you never get really the rhythm. I maybe played one time 90 minutes, two times in a row, and then I got an injury again, so now I feel fit. I know what the problem was, so I work on that and you see if you get fitter, more minutes in your legs, then it's getting better.”
Danny Welbeck scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season at Wolves — his best ever return in the league.
Wieffer added: “He's really important for us, especially today. I didn't think we played the best second half, we were really sloppy with the ball. He tried to keep the ball, and from there we had a bit more patience on the ball, and that really helped us. You see that also in the last couple of games. He's really a target point for us, and from there we can play on. So it's nice.”