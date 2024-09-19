Brighton v Nottingham Forest early team news: four out and four doubts - gallery

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will hope to have key players back in time to face Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium this Sunday (2pm).

Albion have had a number of injury concerns this season but despite that, Brighton have have enjoyed a good start to the Premier League season.

The Seagulls are currently sixth in the table from their first four matches with wins against Everton and Manchester and draws against Arsenal and Ipswich. Hurzeler’s unbeaten team have also advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup thanks to wins over Crawley Town and Wolves. Forest have also started the season well and like Brighton they have eight points with two draws and two wins.

Here's the latest injury news for Brighton ahead of their Sunday showdown...

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has a few injury issues ahead of the Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium this Saturday

1.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has a few injury issues ahead of the Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium this Saturday

The Brighton winger continues his long-term recovery from a serious knee injury sustained last season at Man City.

Solly March - out

The Brighton winger continues his long-term recovery from a serious knee injury sustained last season at Man City.

The £25m summer signing from Mainz is yet to feature this term and is unlikely to make this one with an unspecified injury

Brajan Gruda - out

The £25m summer signing from Mainz is yet to feature this term and is unlikely to make this one with an unspecified injury

Continues to be used sparingly this term after an injury sustained in pre-season. Featured for the final minutes against Wolves in the Carabao last night and could make the match day squad against Forest. Faces a battle to get ahead of Veltman, Hinshelwood and Kadıoğlu.

Tariq Lamptey - doubt

Continues to be used sparingly this term after an injury sustained in pre-season. Featured for the final minutes against Wolves in the Carabao last night and could make the match day squad against Forest. Faces a battle to get ahead of Veltman, Hinshelwood and Kadıoğlu.

