Brighton v Nottingham Forest early team news: four out and four doubts - gallery

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will hope to have key players back in time to face Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium this Sunday (2pm).
Albion have had a number of injury concerns this season but despite that, Brighton have have enjoyed a good start to the Premier League season.
The Seagulls are currently sixth in the table from their first four matches with wins against Everton and Manchester and draws against Arsenal and Ipswich. Hurzeler’s unbeaten team have also advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup thanks to wins over Crawley Town and Wolves. Forest have also started the season well and like Brighton they have eight points with two draws and two wins.
Here's the latest injury news for Brighton ahead of their Sunday showdown...
