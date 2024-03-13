Lorenzo Pellegrini of AS Roma passes the ball whilst under pressure from Billy Gilmour of Brighton & Hove Albion during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg matchLorenzo Pellegrini of AS Roma passes the ball whilst under pressure from Billy Gilmour of Brighton & Hove Albion during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match
Brighton v Roma early team news: 8 players ruled out and four doubts for Europa League clash

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Europa League
By Derren Howard
Published 13th Mar 2024, 09:29 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 10:08 GMT

Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen still believes Brighton can progress in the Europa League against Rom this Thursday.

The Seagulls suffered a hefty 4-0 loss in the Italian capital last week but bounced back with a 1-0 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium last Sunday.

The odds are stacked against Albion progressing but Verbruggen, who kept a clean sheet against Forest on his return to the starting XI, is in mood to give up.

“We were low, we were down, but after the game that’s normal,” said Verbruggen to the Albion website. “We’d just lost 4-0 and we know what was on the line. But for my feeling, that was only for 24 hours and after that we were fully focused on this game [against Forest] and even if we did speak about the Roma game, we were all full of belief that we can turn it around.

"We have nothing to lose, we have all the belief, so we’ll give it our best shot and win 5-0!”

Here’s the Brighton v Roma early team news with 8 players ruled out and four doubts...

The experienced campaigner remains absent with a thigh injury sustained in the 4-0 loss at Luton. Unlikely to be fit to face Roma this Thursday and, like Pedro, should be back after the international break against Liverpool on March 31.

1. James Milner - out

The Japan winger has struggled with ankle and lower back issues this term and the latter has ruled him out for the rest of the season

2. Kaoru Mitoma - out

The versatile teenager made quite the impact this season and his presence on the right and in midfield has been missed. A foot injury is likely to rule him out for the rest of the season

3. Jack Hinshelwood - out

The 19-goal Brazilian striker has been a huge miss for Albion. Pedro continues to struggle with a thigh injury and is highly unlikely to be fit to face Roma. De Zerbi expects him to return after the international break against Liverpool on March 31

4. Joao Pedro - out

