Brighton v Southampton: Is it on Sky Sports, BT Sport or Amazon? kick-off time, referee and team news

Graham Potter's men go into Sunday's fixture in good form and need just need a point to break their all-time top-flight points tally.

Albion have won two of their last three Premier League games. The Seagulls recorded victories at UEFA Champions League-chasing Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur before Wednesday night's defeat at top-of-the-table Manchester City.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton, meanwhile, slumped to a 2-0 away loss at relegation-threatened Burnley on Thursday night.

Action from the Premier League clash between Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion at St Mary's in December. Picture by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl said the Saints lacked bravery and resilience and deserved nothing from the game at Turf Moor.

Southampton, who sit a point and three places behind Brighton, were trounced 6-0 at home by Chelsea a fortnight ago but bounced back to beat Arsenal 1-0 at last weekend.

The Seagulls and Saints last met in the Premier League at St Mary's in December.

Neal Maupay's 98th minute goal snatched a point for Albion after Armando Broja put the hosts ahead on 29 minutes.

Team news

Leandro Trossard has recovered from the illness that ruled him out of Albion's defeat at City on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Steven Alzate, Adam Lallana and Adam Webster have returned to full fitness and could play a greater role on Sunday.

Of the Albion absentees, Yves Bissouma is suspended while Shane Duffy (thigh) and Jakub Moder (ACL) have been ruled out long-term.

Southampton could welcome back goalkeeper Alex McCarthy. The 32-year-old has been plagued with thigh issues since early December.

Nathan Tella could also return for the Saints on Sunday. The winger has been out with a groin injury since late January.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton will kick-off at the Amex on Sunday, April 24 at 2pm.

Is the match live on TV?

Albion's home game with the Saints will not be broadcast live on television in the UK.

Sky Sports will be screening the London derby between Chelsea and West Ham United at 2pm before the Merseyside derby, between Liverpool and Everton, at 4pm.

Highlights of Sunday's games will be shown on Match of the Day 2 at 10.30pm on BBC One.

Match officials