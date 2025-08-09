Brighton v Wolfsburg LIVE: Early team news, watch details, Carlos Baleba latest
The Seagulls - who start their Premier League campaign against Fulham next weekend - are unbeaten in pre-season so far.
Fabian Hurzeler's men have beaten Wycombe Wanderers, Sotkes City, Las Palmas, Coventry and drew with Southampton.
The Wolfsburg match is Albion only pre-season fixture at the AMex Stadium and could give some clues into Hurzeler's thinking ahead of the Premier League opener.
There could also be a first chance to see new Greek strikers Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas who joined this summer for a combined total of £53m.
- Brighton face Bundesliga club Wolfsburg in their final pre-season tune-up
- The Seagulls start their Premier League campaign against Fulham at the Amex Stadium next weekend
- Will Manchester United-linked Carlos Baleba start today?
No Carlos Baleba today
No Carlos Baleba or Jack Hinshelwood in the matchday squad today. Bart Verbruggen is back between the sticks after his knee injury.
Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Ayari, Gomez; O'Riley, Minteh, Mitoma; Georginio.
Subs: McGill, Howell, Tzimas, Tasker, Oriola, Albarus, Nti, Slater, Simmond, Yalcouye
Facundo Buonanotte in demand
Carlos Baleba is not the only Brighton star in demand. Facundo Buonanotte played for Brighton earlier today at Lancing and the Argentina playmaker is said to be attracting interest from newly-promoted Leeds United. German giants Borussia Dortmund are also said to be keen and are pondering a £20m move.
is Carlos Baleba likely to play?
Carlos Baleba has missed the last three pre-season matches with a “minor issue.” The Cameroon international has been the subject of transfer speculation this week, with Manchester United said to be assessing the possibilities of a potential £100m-plus deal.
I think Ayari and Hinshelwood will be the likely starters in midfield today, with Baleba perhaps fit enough from the bench. Diego Gomez is also pushing hard to a starting role this term. James Milner played 60 minutes or so in the earlier friendly at Lancing.
Brighton's predicted XI
Based on a few recent injuries and who played in the earlier friendly, here’s my predicted XI to face Wolfsburg at the Amex Stadium.
Brighton 2-0 Wolfsburg (earlier friendly)
Goals from Brajan Gruda and Jeremy Sarmiento earned Albion a comfortable win against Wolfsburg in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre on Saturday.
Ahead of this evening’s clash against the Bundesliga side at the Amex, Fabian Hurzeler’s squad played another valuable 90 minutes in the Sussex sunshine to maintain their unbeaten pre-season run.
Albion starting XI: Steele, Kadioglu (Lamptey, 45’), Boscagli (Simmonds, 61’), Coppola, Veltman, Sarmiento, Moran, Milner (Yalcouye, 70’), Buonanotte, Gruda, Welbeck (Tzimas, 85’).
Unused subs: Ramming, Kostoulas, Tasker, Oriola, Albarus, Nti.
