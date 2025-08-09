Brighton v Wolfsburg LIVE: Early team news, watch details, Carlos Baleba latest

Brighton new Greek striker Stefanos Tzimas could make his debut for the Seagulls against Wolfsburg

Brighton face Bundesliga club Wolfsburg at the Amex Stadium today for their final pre-season tune-up.

The Seagulls - who start their Premier League campaign against Fulham next weekend - are unbeaten in pre-season so far.

Fabian Hurzeler's men have beaten Wycombe Wanderers, Sotkes City, Las Palmas, Coventry and drew with Southampton.

The Wolfsburg match is Albion only pre-season fixture at the AMex Stadium and could give some clues into Hurzeler's thinking ahead of the Premier League opener.

There could also be a first chance to see new Greek strikers Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas who joined this summer for a combined total of £53m.