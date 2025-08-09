Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on during the pre-season friendly match at Southampton last weekplaceholder image
Brighton v Wolfsburg: Predicted XI for final pre-season clash – Carlos Baleba decision

By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 9th Aug 2025, 13:53 BST
All the latest team and injury news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their final friendly

Brighton and Hove Albion welcome German Budesliga club Wolfsburg to the Amex Stadium for their final tune-up.

The Seagulls have won four and drawn once in their five pre-season fixtures so far and will look to impress against Wolfsburg, who finished 11th in the German top tier last term.

The serious action for Brighton starts next weekend as their Premier League campaign kicks-off against Fulham at the Amex Stadium on August 16.

Here's how Fabian Hurzeler's men could start against Wolfsburg – including a decision on midfielder Carlos Baleba, who has been linked with Manchester United this week and new Greek strikers Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas. Both strikers have yet to feature in pre-season.

The Dutch international has struggled with a knee issue and is set to make his first start of pre-season against Southampton

1. Bart Verbruggen - GK

The Dutch international has struggled with a knee issue and is set to make his first start of pre-season against Southampton Photo: BHAFC

The Dutch international could be Brighton's main right back this term ahead of Veltman and Lamptey

2. Mats Wieffer - RB

The Dutch international could be Brighton's main right back this term ahead of Veltman and Lamptey Photo: BHAFC

Brighton player of the year looks set to stay this term despite strong interest from Newcastle

3. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

Brighton player of the year looks set to stay this term despite strong interest from Newcastle Photo: BHAFC

The skipper has looked sharp in pre-season... hopefully back to his best

4. Lewis Dunk - CB

The skipper has looked sharp in pre-season... hopefully back to his best Photo: BHAFC

