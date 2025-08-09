Brighton and Hove Albion welcome German Budesliga club Wolfsburg to the Amex Stadium for their final tune-up.

The Seagulls have won four and drawn once in their five pre-season fixtures so far and will look to impress against Wolfsburg, who finished 11th in the German top tier last term.

The serious action for Brighton starts next weekend as their Premier League campaign kicks-off against Fulham at the Amex Stadium on August 16.

Here's how Fabian Hurzeler's men could start against Wolfsburg – including a decision on midfielder Carlos Baleba, who has been linked with Manchester United this week and new Greek strikers Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas. Both strikers have yet to feature in pre-season.

1 . Bart Verbruggen - GK The Dutch international has struggled with a knee issue and is set to make his first start of pre-season against Southampton Photo: BHAFC

2 . Mats Wieffer - RB The Dutch international could be Brighton's main right back this term ahead of Veltman and Lamptey Photo: BHAFC

3 . Jan Paul van Hecke - CB Brighton player of the year looks set to stay this term despite strong interest from Newcastle Photo: BHAFC