Brighton Vs AEK Athens: Everything you need to know about Albion's opponents

Brighton will play their first-ever game in Europe on Thursday when they face AEK Athens at the Amex Stadium.

Albion will be competing in the Europa League and have been drawn in Group B alongside Ajax, Marseille and the Greek Super League champions they face on September 21.

AEK Athens will be competing in the group stage of the continent's second biggest competition for the eight time since the format was introduced in 2005.

Almeyda’s men will be no pushovers though and will be arriving in Sussex expecting to take home all three points on Thursday. (Photo by Menelaos Myrillas / SOOC / SOOC via AFP) (Photo by MENELAOS MYRILLAS/SOOC/AFP via Getty Images)

The Greek giants have a long-history in European competitions, having first entered the European Cup in 1964, reaching the quarter-final in 1969.

Their best performance on the continent came in 1977, when they reached the semi-final of the then UEFA Cup and lost to Juventus over two legs.

Athens are currently managed by Argentine Matías Almeyda. The former Inter Milan midfielder guided the club to their 13th league title and 16th Greek Cup in a memorable season for the Double-Headed Eagles.

Almeyda’s side predominately played a 4-3-1-2 formation, utilising the width of full-backs Lazaros Rota and Ehsan Hajsafi, dominating the middle of the park with the likes of Orbelín Pineda, Mijat Gaćinović, Jens Jønsson and Petros Mantalos.

The team’s firepower came from striker Levi García, the Trinidad and Tobago international scored 18 goals in 37 appearances last season, playing alongside either Nordin Amrabat (Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat’s brother) or Sergio Araujo.

Athens have so far made an unbeaten start to their league campaign this season, winning one and drawing two. Their latest result being a hard-fought draw against title rivals Olympiacos at the Agia Sophia Stadium.

The Greek capital side made it to the play-off round of the Champions League, but were defeated by Royal Antwerp 3-1 on aggregate, leading to them dropping into the Europa League group stage.

AEK Athens are a team steeped in European history and make a fine opponent for Brighton’s first game in Europe.