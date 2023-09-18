Brighton vs AEK Athens: How you can follow Albion's first game in the Europa League
Brighton will play their first-ever game in Europe on Thursday when they face AEK Athens at the Amex Stadium.
Albion will be competing in the Europa League and have been drawn in Group B alongside Ajax, Marseille and the Greek Super League champions they will face on September 21.
The game has already sold out, by Seagulls supporters will still be able to catch the historic occasion on various media outlets.
TNT Sports will be providing live coverage of the game, commencing at 7.45pm, for a 8pm kick off.
For those without access to a TV, BBC Radio Five Live will also be providing commentary on the game as well.
Highlights will also be available on YouTube straight after the game.