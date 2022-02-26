Brighton vs Aston Villa player ratings: Yves Bissouma and Leandro Trossard poor as Graham Potter's team struggle again

Matty Cash put Villa ahead in the 17th minute of the delayed kick-off at Brighton, chesting down a Lewis Dunk header and arrowing a low finish in off the post from 20 yards.

Cash was then booked for removing his shirt to reveal a message to Poland international team-mate Tomasz Kedziora, who plays his club football in Ukraine.

Brighton had their chances, notably when Alexis Mac Allister saw his powerful effort from 12 yards graze the top of the bar after Neal Maupay's back heel. Mac Allister should have scored.

Cash’s strike was the difference at the break, with tempers flaring at times as referee John Brooks showed five further bookings.

Villa deservedly doubled their advantage in the 68th minute through Ollie Watkins, who latched on to a long ball forward and finished well past Robert Sanchez.

Substitute Danny Welbeck then missed a decent chance when he headed wide from Solly March's cross.

1. Rob Sanchez 6 Little chance with Aston Villa's opener or Watkins goal. But a cracking save to keep out a Coutinho free kick in the second half

2. Traiq Lamptey 6 Played as a right wing back and bombed forward with intent. Not quite the impact he was having earlier in the season. final ball wayward

3. Joel Veltman 5 Had his hands full with Coutinho. Dealt well with the Brazilian for the most part but booked in the second half. Got his position wrong for Watkins goal.

4. Lewis Dunk 5 Still getting up to speed after injury and suspension. at the heart of a back three and needs more minutes under his belt before getting back to his best.