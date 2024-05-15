Brighton vs Chelsea: Key man returns as veteran drops to bench after contract announcement
Brighton host Chelsea this evening in their second-to-last game of the season. Following the Albion’s 1-1 draw away to Newcastle, they’ll be looking to finish off the season in commendable fashion.
Brighton’s starting eleven is: Verbruggen (GK), Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Igor, Gilmour, Gross, Buonanotte, Enciso, Adingra and Welbeck.
Subs for Brighton are Steele (GK), Danny Welbeck, Baleba, Lallana, Atom, Offiah, Fati, Barco and Moder.
Chelsea have a starting eleven of Jackson, Mudryk, Palmer, Madueke, Gallager, Caicedo, Cucurella, Badiashile, Chalobah, Gusto and Petrovic (GK).
On the bench for them includes Nkunku, James, Colwill, Silva, Sterling, Ugochukwu, Bettinelli, Casadei and Chilwell.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.