Brighton vs Chelsea: Key man returns as veteran drops to bench after contract announcement

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 15th May 2024, 18:49 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 18:59 BST
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring their team's second goal from a penalty kick with teammate Danny Welbeck during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at American Express Community Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring their team's second goal from a penalty kick with teammate Danny Welbeck during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at American Express Community Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
Here’s Brighton and Hove Albion’s lineup for their home fixture against Chelsea on Wednesday May 15.

Brighton host Chelsea this evening in their second-to-last game of the season. Following the Albion’s 1-1 draw away to Newcastle, they’ll be looking to finish off the season in commendable fashion.

Brighton’s starting eleven is: Verbruggen (GK), Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Igor, Gilmour, Gross, Buonanotte, Enciso, Adingra and Welbeck.

Subs for Brighton are Steele (GK), Danny Welbeck, Baleba, Lallana, Atom, Offiah, Fati, Barco and Moder.

Chelsea have a starting eleven of Jackson, Mudryk, Palmer, Madueke, Gallager, Caicedo, Cucurella, Badiashile, Chalobah, Gusto and Petrovic (GK).

On the bench for them includes Nkunku, James, Colwill, Silva, Sterling, Ugochukwu, Bettinelli, Casadei and Chilwell.

