Fabian Hurzeler has made just the one change to his Brighton team, as they prepare to face Premier League rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup.

The Seagulls are looking to bounce back following the 7-0 horror defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Hurzeler has not opted to make wholesale changes with has sensibly picked an extra midfielder in the fit-again Carlos Baleba. He replaces Brazilian talisman Joao Pedro, who is on the bench,

Meanwhile, Yasin Ayari returns from injury and is fit enough for the bench. Also among the substitutes is Eiran Cashin – a £9m January signing from Derby County.

Fit-again Carlos Baleba and Georginio Rutter both start for Brighton against Chelsea in the FA Cup on Saturday, February 8. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

On Cashin, Hurzeler said: “In possession he's a player with a very good left foot, so he can break lines with his passes.

“He is very clever when he decides to pass. He doesn't put his teammate under pressure.

"He always finds a teammate who can continue the game forward and I think that's a special quality. On top of that he is very aggressive against the ball.

“He likes to have personal duels, and he does not hide from making the last step. I knew that the club wanted to have him for a long time. We had the opportunity to sign him and we are all happy.

“The percentage that he will start the [Chelsea] game is not that high, but he will be in the squad and he will be an option.”

Chelsea are the visitors at the Amex Stadium tonight (Saturday, February 8 – 8pm KO) for a fourth round FA Cup clash as Brighton look to make progress against Enzo Maresca's team in this all Premier League tie.

Brighton's confidence will be fragile after their mauling at the City Ground.

Baleba’s return is a huge boost after his ‘muscular’ injury.

Geoginio Rutter was one of the few players to emerge with credit from Nottingham and stars ahead of Pedro in the no.10 role behind Danny Welbeck.

Between the sticks, Bart Verbruggen keeps his spot despite conceding seven. Reliable understudy and cup keeper Jason Steele is injured, Carl Rushworth is cup tied and Tom McGill, recalled from his loan at MK Dons, is on the bench.

The Canadian international played 25 times for the League Two side during a successful spell in the first half of the season.

Technical director David Weir said, “Tom will come back into the squad and provide additional competition and cover.

“With Jason Steele currently sidelined, Carl Rushworth, Killian Cahill and Tom will compete with Bart Verbruggen.”

Brighton: Bart Verbruggen, Tariq Lamptey, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Joel Veltman, Jack Hinshelwood, Carlos Baleba, Kaoru Mitoma, Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Danny Welbeck

Substitutes: Yasin Ayari, Simon Adingra, Eiran Cashin, Brajan Gruda, Diego Gomez, Joao Pedro, Tom McGill, Matt O'Riley, Adam Webster