Brighton vs Crystal Palace; Julio Enciso on bench, but future hangs in the balance
Brighton and Hove Albion take on Crystal Palace on Sunday, December 15. The Albion will be looking to bounce back following a disappointing 2-2 draw against Leicester after being two goals up at one stage.
Brighton now face bitter rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium in a Premier League Clash.
Julio Enciso has been absent from the last two match-day squad lists. However, the out-of-favour forward has been named on the bench as Brighton faces Palace.
In the pre-match press conference, Fabian Hurzeler said: “It is important Julio knows how we see him and what is his role at the moment.
That is the only thing I can be – honest with him.
"He has shown a great reaction this week. He is training really good so I am really happy with his reaction, especially for such a young player. He could also show it in a completely opposite way and be disappointed.
"Of course he is disappointed - but by being angry and stubborn. But he is full of energy and showed a great reaction. Let’s see how we will go.”
There was also a cagey response by the head coach after he was quizzed on the possibility of the Paraguay international going out on loan in January.
Fabian Hurzeler said: “If I would speak to him about that I wouldn’t say to you!”
Stay tuned for match analysis and player ratings on the Sussex World website.
