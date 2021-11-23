Brighton vs Crystal Palace tickets on sale: When is it, what time is kick-off and how to get seats at the Amex Stadium?

Brighton's Leo Trossard tussles with Palace dangerman Wilf Zaha

Fans have always enjoyed their rivalry with Palace, which dates back to the 1970s when Alan Mullery was the Albion manager.

Brighton enjoyed another highly-charged occasion earlier this season when a sublime late strike from Neal Maupay earned Albion a point in the 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park last September.

Both teams have enjoyed a solid start in the Premier League this season with Albion currently ninth and Palace one point behind in 10th.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira has impressed this season since taking over from previous manager, the ever-reliable Roy Hodgson.

Their upcoming fixture is sure to get the fans going once more and Brighton will be keen to record their first home victory over their old rivals since December 2018 when Glenn Murray, Florin Andone and Leon Balogun were on target in the 3-1 win.

When is Brighton vs Crystal Palace?

Brighton and Hove Albion welcome Crystal Palace to the Amex Stadium on Friday, January 14, 2022 for an 8pm kick-off

Why is it an 8pm kick-off?

This Premier League match was selected for live TV broadcast in the United Kingdom by Sky TV and Albion were given the Friday night 8pm slot

When can I get tickets?

Tickets went on sale from Tuesday 23 November to My Albion+ members.

Match Category: B Grade

My Albion+ Members: On sale 9am Tuesday 23 November

Season Ticket Holders Guest: On sale 9am Thursday 25 November

Purchase History: On sale 9am Tuesday 30 November

Two tickets per eligible Fan Number