Brighton vs Everton: What time is kick-off, how to follow live, Neal Maupay and Alex Iwobi team news?

Graham Potter's team have won their first two Premier League matches of the season

The experienced Danny Welbeck remains hindered by his hamstring and Neal Maupay – who has two goals from his first two matches – looks highly doubtful with a shoulder problem sustained against Watford last Saturday.

Florin Andone left for Cadiz this week while Percy Tau departed to Egyptian club Al Ahly.

It could leave Potter choosing between a troublesome Aaron Connolly or a model student but inexperienced Andi Zeqiri – who scored in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Cardiff in midweek.

Connolly, 21, featured heavily in pre-season but was left out of the matchday squad entirely for the season opener at Burnley.

The explanation was “personal reasons” but it was in fact down to his angry reaction at not being in the starting XI.

Connolly, who has had previous disciplinary problems with Potter, did have his first Premier League outing of the season against Watford as a second half replacement for the injured Maupay.

His performance was lively but he also missed a very good chance to make it 3-0 soon after coming on.

Connolly can be a real handful on the pitch – and he’s also a handful for Potter to manage as the young striker matures into Premier League life.

In contrast Zeqiri’s attitude has been exemplary, according to Albion’s head coach.

The Swiss under-21 striker has had few opportunities following his £3.5m move from Lausanne in October 2020 but impressed ahead of Everton in Cardiff and took his goal extremely well during the Carabao Cup win.

“Everyone at the club loves him," said Potter. "He’s a great kid, always smiling, trying to help the team."

Team news

Brighton are hoping Danny Welbeck, Enock Mwepu and Neal Maupay can prove their fitness ahead of Everton’s Premier League visit to the Amex Stadium.

Welbeck (hamstring), summer signing Mwepu (knock) and Maupay (shoulder) will all be assessed after Brighton’s final pre-game training session.

Tariq Lamptey will speed up his recovery programme from a hamstring problem during the international break.

Everton are without forward Moise Kean and midfielder Fabian Delph.

Kean is suspended after his sending off against Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup while Delph has a shoulder problem.

Alex Iwobi will be assessed after suffering an abductor problem and out-of-favour midfielder James Rodriguez is again unlikely to be involved.

Provisional Brighton squad: Sanchez, Webster, Duffy, Dunk, Gross, Alzate, March, Mwepu, Bissouma, Trossard, Maupay, Steele, Karbownik, Mac Allister, Lallana, Moder, Zeqiri, Caicedo, Richards, Connolly, Welbeck.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Begovic, Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Iwobi, Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gomes, Gray, Davies, Gbamin, Nkounkou, Kenny, Branthwaite, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

