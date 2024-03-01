Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will carefully manage his injury-hit squad ahead of the Premier League clash at Fulham this Saturday.
The Seagulls, who bowed out of the FA Cup at the fifth round stage on Wednesday with a 1-0 loss at Wolves, have numerous injury concerns along with a suspension to their key midfielder.
Albion are seventh in the league standings and are also battling for Europa League glory as they head to Roma this Thursday for their round of 16 first leg.
De Zerbi has had significant problems throughout the season the concerns are far from easing as they approach the crunch end of the season.
Here’s a list of the walking wounded and who is out and who is a doubt for Fulham...