Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will carefully manage his injury-hit squad ahead of the Premier League clash at Fulham this Saturday.

The Seagulls, who bowed out of the FA Cup at the fifth round stage on Wednesday with a 1-0 loss at Wolves, have numerous injury concerns along with a suspension to their key midfielder.

Albion are seventh in the league standings and are also battling for Europa League glory as they head to Roma this Thursday for their round of 16 first leg.

De Zerbi has had significant problems throughout the season the concerns are far from easing as they approach the crunch end of the season.

Here’s a list of the walking wounded and who is out and who is a doubt for Fulham...

1 . Kaoru Mitoma - out The Brighton winger is likely to miss the rest of the season with lower back injury Photo: David Rogers

2 . Solly March - out A serious knee injury sustained at Man City last October was a huge blow for player and club. Likely to miss the rest of the season. Photo: Nathan Stirk

3 . Jack Hinshelwood - out The impressive teenager has a foot issue which could rule him out for the season. Photo: Mike Hewitt