Brighton and Hove Albion vs Fulham Premier League team news

Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba will start the first Premier League match of the new season against Fulham, despite transfer speculation with Manchester United.

Baleba, 21, missed the last four pre-season matches due to a knee issue and the Cameroon international was also heavily linked with a summer move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are said to have made "direct and indirect" contact with Brighton and Baleba's representatives in a bid to lure the midfield ace to Old Trafford.

Brighton though held firm and their reported demand for "Moise Caicedo" type money saw United back away from a deal this window.

Brighton were always in a strong position with Baleba as he's contracted for another three years and the club are said to have an option for a further year.

Baleba was reportedly open to a move to Manchester United but always maintained he was happy at Brighton.

Fabian Hurzeler: Baleba is in a good place

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler is clearly happy that Baleba is physically and mentally ready to go for the Premier League opener against Marco Silva's Fulham.

“Very, very, very confident (he will stay),” Hurzeler told a press conference ahead of Brighton’s Premier League curtain-raiser at home to Fulham on Saturday. “It’s just my belief.

“I didn’t see any change in him. He only changed his hair, that was the only change he made in the last two weeks!

“But overall, he seems to be in a really good place. He’s enjoying it with his team-mates. He’s enjoying being a Brighton player.

“He’s very grateful to have the progress he made in the last season. I didn’t see any big change. He is an option to start for tomorrow.”

The £100m-plus rated midfielder starts in midfield alongside Sweden international Yasin Ayari.

There is also a Premier League debut for £16m summer arrival Maxim De Cuyper, while Matt O'Riley starts in the No 10 role, with Georginio playing the furthest forward.

Veteran striker Danny Welbeck settles for a place on the bench.

Greek strikers Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas are not in the matchday squad.

Brighton XI: Verbuggen, Wieffer, Dunk, van Hecke, De Cuyper, O'Riley, Ayari, Baleba, Minteh, Mitoma, Rutter.

Subs: Steele, Gruda, Welbeck, Milner, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Gomez, Veltman, Coppola.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Bassey, Anderson, Cuenca, Lukic, Berge, Wilson, Iwobi, Jimenez, King.

Subs: Lecomte, Reed, Muniz, Cairney, Adama, Pereira, Castagne, Diop, Emile Smith Rowe.