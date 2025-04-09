Brighton vs Leicester early injury news as 8 out and 2 doubts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton continue to have injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Leicester

Brighton and Hove Albion return to Premier League action this Saturday against relegation-bound Leicester City at the Amex Stadium.

Albion are ninth in table and still in the hunt for European football but have lost their last three matches in all-competitions – including last Saturday’s painful 2-1 loss to old rivals Crystal Palace.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester are second from bottom after Monday's 3-0 loss against Newcastle United and are destined for a swift return to the Championship.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler is trying to find "solutions" to numerous injuries

Fabian Hurzeler's Albion badly need a win a they push for Europe in the closing stages of the season but continue to struggle with a lengthy injury list.

Here's the early team news ahead of the Amex Stadium showdown.

Igor Julio - out: The Brazilian defender was ruled out for the season with a hamstring injury sustained in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal in January. He was pictured back in training last week, which is encouraging.

Georginio Rutter - out: The £40m summer signing from Leeds United is struggling with an ankle injury sustained in the FA Cup quarter-final loss to Nottingham Forest. A huge miss.

Adam Webster - out: The defender is ruled out with a hamstring injury picked up in the FA Cup quarter-final against Forest. He is unlikely to feature again this term.

Ferdi Kadioglu - out: The Turkey international continues to struggle with a toe injury sustained at Liverpool last November and is not expected back anytime soon.

Tariq Lamptey - out: The former Chelsea full-back has an ankle issue and has missed the last five matches. No clear timescale for his return.

Jason Steele - out: The reliable back up keeper is recovering from shoulder surgery and Carl Rushworth will be on the bench, with Bart Verbruggen between the sticks.

James Milner - out: The 39 year-old veteran has missed most of the season with a hamstring injury and may not play again this term.

Jan Paul van Hecke - out: The Dutch international will serve a one-match suspension after his dismissal in the 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace.

Joel Veltman - doubt: The experienced defender continues to struggle with an ankle problem and this match could arrive to too soon.

Kaoru Mitoma - doubt: The Japan international hobbled off at Selhurst Park last Saturday and will be assessed this week.

Hurzeler’s defensive blows

Injuries to defenders have caused particular concern for Hurzeler this season, with Leiws Dunk, Igor, Webster, Veltman, Lamptey all missing for extended spells.

"You will never hear me complaining about these things internally,” said the head coach. “I will never complain in public, because I am a very solution-focused person. It's a thing we can't influence. "Injuries happen. Of course, they shouldn't happen in this many numbers, but they happened and you can't change them. You have to think 'What is the solution, how can we replace them, build a new connection, give the players who replaced the injured players the biggest trust we can?”

"That's what we always try to do, to focus on, so very solution-based and not too much about what would happen if you have all the players available. "That's theory and it didn't happen, so we have to accept it, but it is far away from what I wanted."

