Brighton vs Leicester player ratings: Marc Cucurella and three other Albion stars shine against Brendan Rodgers' team

Brighton players celebrate their victory at the Amex Stadium

Brighton maintained their impressive start to the Premier League season with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Leicester at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls found themselves on the right side of VAR throughout the game as Leicester had two equalisers ruled out in the final stages, with Harvey Barnes judged to be offside and obstructing the goalkeeper on both occasions.

Neal Maupay put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the 35th minute, sending Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way, and Danny Welbeck doubled Brighton’s lead just after the break with a well-timed header.

However, after going two goals behind, it was Leicester who dominated, with Jamie Vardy pulling one back just after the hour mark with his 150th goal for the club on his 250th Premier League appearance.

The Foxes kept the pressure on in the final minutes of the game but were unable to find the leveller.

How they rated...

Rob Sanchez 7

Commanding display and looked confident on crosses. Great tip over on 81 minutes from deflected effort.

Solly March 7

Played on the right and a good match up with Leciester's Bertrand. One good effort in the first half saved by Schmeichel.

Shane Duffy 8

Looks a different player from the one at Celtic. Performed well at centre back and a threat from set pieces.

Lewis Dunk 7

Typically solid erformance from the skipper. So consistent and just doesn't put a foot wrong.

Joel Veltman 8

Played well up against Barnes. Great to see Veltman back to his best after fitness issues at the start of the season. Booked in the first half but remained composed.

Marc Cucurella 8

What a sound addition the Spaniard looks to be. Calm, clever and very mobile.

Adam Lallana 7

Missed a decent chance in the first half. A slighlty deeper role and a key man in the midfield

Yves Bissouma 7

Another huge effort from the midfielder. Injured his knee in the irst half but carried on until the replaced by Moder on 79 minutes

Leo Trossard 8

Another good performance from the belgian international. Clever movement between Maupay and Welbeck and always creative.

Danny Welbeck 7

Match shaprness returning after a hamstring problem and a cracking header that proved to be Brighton's winner. Replaced by Burn on 70 minutes

Neal Maupay 7

Three in five matches for Maupay. Great focus for the penalty and hard working throughout.

Enock Mwepu 6

Came on for March on the hor and added energy to the midfield

Jakub Moder 6

On for Bissouma and played with composure for the final 15 minutes

Dan Burn 6