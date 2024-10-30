Brighton vs Liverpool Carabao Cup Fourth Round Preview

Brighton are set to face Liverpool in the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images).

Here’s our preview as Brighton and Hove Albion take on Liverpool FC in the Carabao Cup.

Tonight (Wednesday, October 30) Brighton face Liverpool at home in the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup. On Saturday November 2, the Albion travel to Anfield to play the Reds for a second time this week in a Premier League clash.

In a pre-match press conference before Brighton play Liverpool in the cup, Sussex World asked the Brighton boss about his experience of back-to-back games playing the same team. He was also asked about how he prepares for the challenge.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “I experienced it last season in my former club… It was a cup game against Düsseldorf and then a league game against Düsseldorf.

"It’s not easy because you need different ideas. You play a game and then see what works… what will the opponent change, do they change something in this short amount of time, it’s also a little bit of mind games in the end, it’s also to bring the fittest team on the pitch.

"There are a lot of questions you have to ask yourself… We’re really focusing on tomorrow, we try to bring the squad on the pitch that can win the game because in the end it’s a cup game.

"Of course we want to go all in and we want to win this. After this, we focus on the next game.”