Brighton vs Liverpool team news - EIGHT players ruled out and one major doubt

Trossard scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture at Anfield but the 28-year-old – who has been linked with a move to Spurs this window – is not in the matchday squad. “Leandro isn’t in the list of players for tomorrow,” said the Italian coach. “He left the session without saying anything to me. And it’s not good. I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, this behaviour, I don’t like. I am open with him to take a step back and listen to him but he has to understand with me, I want only players who work hard and play for the team 100 per cent.